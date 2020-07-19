All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated March 19 2019

15747 Chipping Drive

15747 Chipping Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15747 Chipping Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Macaulay

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath house in the Birkdale area. Just minutes away from Birkdale village and all the restaurants and shopping located. Conveniently located just minutes from Lake Norman and easy access to I-77. Great front porch with room for rocking chairs for enjoying the great Carolina weather! Kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar with attached dinning room. Family room is full of natural light and has a gas fireplace. Main floor also has 2 bedroom and a full bath. Upstairs is a spacious master bedroom with en-suite and walk-in closet. Also an additional bonus room or bedroom. Fully fenced in yard with patio area and 2 car attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15747 Chipping Drive have any available units?
15747 Chipping Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 15747 Chipping Drive have?
Some of 15747 Chipping Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15747 Chipping Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15747 Chipping Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15747 Chipping Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15747 Chipping Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 15747 Chipping Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15747 Chipping Drive offers parking.
Does 15747 Chipping Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15747 Chipping Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15747 Chipping Drive have a pool?
No, 15747 Chipping Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15747 Chipping Drive have accessible units?
No, 15747 Chipping Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15747 Chipping Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15747 Chipping Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15747 Chipping Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15747 Chipping Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
