15747 Chipping Drive

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath house in the Birkdale area. Just minutes away from Birkdale village and all the restaurants and shopping located. Conveniently located just minutes from Lake Norman and easy access to I-77. Great front porch with room for rocking chairs for enjoying the great Carolina weather! Kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar with attached dinning room. Family room is full of natural light and has a gas fireplace. Main floor also has 2 bedroom and a full bath. Upstairs is a spacious master bedroom with en-suite and walk-in closet. Also an additional bonus room or bedroom. Fully fenced in yard with patio area and 2 car attached garage.