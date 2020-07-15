14612 Long Iron Drive

Amenities

Stone accented Craftsman inspired home shines with beautiful hardwood floors, bright open floor plan, designer lighting and a main level master retreat! A study with French doors and elegant dining room flank the welcoming foyer. Gorgeous chef’s kitchen with granite & stainless steel appliances flows into the spacious great room. Upstairs you’ll find 3 additional bedrooms, 2 full baths and a raised bonus/media room. A covered deck overlooks the fenced back yard Located across the street from the community park, this corner lot features a side load 2-car garage. Minutes to shopping, dining and highway access!