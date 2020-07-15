All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14612 Long Iron Drive

14612 Long Iron Dr · No Longer Available
Location

14612 Long Iron Dr, Huntersville, NC 28078
Cedarfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Stone accented Craftsman inspired home shines with beautiful hardwood floors, bright open floor plan, designer lighting and a main level master retreat! A study with French doors and elegant dining room flank the welcoming foyer. Gorgeous chef’s kitchen with granite & stainless steel appliances flows into the spacious great room. Upstairs you’ll find 3 additional bedrooms, 2 full baths and a raised bonus/media room. A covered deck overlooks the fenced back yard Located across the street from the community park, this corner lot features a side load 2-car garage. Minutes to shopping, dining and highway access!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14612 Long Iron Drive have any available units?
14612 Long Iron Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 14612 Long Iron Drive have?
Some of 14612 Long Iron Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14612 Long Iron Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14612 Long Iron Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14612 Long Iron Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14612 Long Iron Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 14612 Long Iron Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14612 Long Iron Drive offers parking.
Does 14612 Long Iron Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14612 Long Iron Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14612 Long Iron Drive have a pool?
No, 14612 Long Iron Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14612 Long Iron Drive have accessible units?
No, 14612 Long Iron Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14612 Long Iron Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14612 Long Iron Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14612 Long Iron Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14612 Long Iron Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
