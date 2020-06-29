All apartments in Huntersville
14552 Reese Boulevard

Location

14552 Reese Boulevard, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 3-story townhome within walking distance to Rosedale shopping and restaurants For Rent! First floor has Entry Hall, large Laundry/Utility Room, Bonus Room/Office, 3rd Bedroom with Full Bath and a Covered Patio. Second floor has a large Living Room with sliding doors to Deck, Dining Room and Kitchen with Breakfast area and a Half Bath. Third floor has the Master Suite and a 2nd Bedroom with a Full Bath. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and HOA maintains the exterior. Garage is for storage only as a car cannot fit inside. No Smoking, No Cats are allowed and 1-Dog under 20-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14552 Reese Boulevard have any available units?
14552 Reese Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 14552 Reese Boulevard have?
Some of 14552 Reese Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14552 Reese Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
14552 Reese Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14552 Reese Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 14552 Reese Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 14552 Reese Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 14552 Reese Boulevard offers parking.
Does 14552 Reese Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14552 Reese Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14552 Reese Boulevard have a pool?
No, 14552 Reese Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 14552 Reese Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 14552 Reese Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 14552 Reese Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14552 Reese Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 14552 Reese Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 14552 Reese Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

