14552 Reese Boulevard

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 3-story townhome within walking distance to Rosedale shopping and restaurants For Rent! First floor has Entry Hall, large Laundry/Utility Room, Bonus Room/Office, 3rd Bedroom with Full Bath and a Covered Patio. Second floor has a large Living Room with sliding doors to Deck, Dining Room and Kitchen with Breakfast area and a Half Bath. Third floor has the Master Suite and a 2nd Bedroom with a Full Bath. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and HOA maintains the exterior. Garage is for storage only as a car cannot fit inside. No Smoking, No Cats are allowed and 1-Dog under 20-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee.