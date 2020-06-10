All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like 14317 Chenault Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
14317 Chenault Drive
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:59 PM

14317 Chenault Drive

14317 Chenault Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14317 Chenault Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Covington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
This adorable house nestled in a cozy cul-de-sac in Huntersville has everything you've been looking for! The front door leads you right into a spacious open floor plan living space. The cozy kitchen features contemporary all white cabinets, beautiful granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Down the hallway are the secondary bedrooms and bathroom to share. The great master bedroom overlooks the amazing backyard and comes complete with a walking closet and private bathroom. It has been meticulously landscaped and features a big storage shed, fire pit, and awesome patio deck. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14317 Chenault Drive have any available units?
14317 Chenault Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 14317 Chenault Drive have?
Some of 14317 Chenault Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14317 Chenault Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14317 Chenault Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14317 Chenault Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14317 Chenault Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14317 Chenault Drive offer parking?
No, 14317 Chenault Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14317 Chenault Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14317 Chenault Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14317 Chenault Drive have a pool?
No, 14317 Chenault Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14317 Chenault Drive have accessible units?
No, 14317 Chenault Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14317 Chenault Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14317 Chenault Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14317 Chenault Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14317 Chenault Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Huntersville 1 BedroomsHuntersville 2 Bedrooms
Huntersville Apartments with BalconyHuntersville Apartments with Garage
Huntersville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCThomasville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College