14317 Chenault Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit

This adorable house nestled in a cozy cul-de-sac in Huntersville has everything you've been looking for! The front door leads you right into a spacious open floor plan living space. The cozy kitchen features contemporary all white cabinets, beautiful granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Down the hallway are the secondary bedrooms and bathroom to share. The great master bedroom overlooks the amazing backyard and comes complete with a walking closet and private bathroom. It has been meticulously landscaped and features a big storage shed, fire pit, and awesome patio deck. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.