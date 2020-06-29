14013 Holly Stream Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

JUST REDUCED!! 5 bedroom home in the Villages at Rosedale is ready for immediate occupancy. Master down with walk-in closet. Freshly painted interior and brand new carpets throughout! Walking distance to the community pool. Tenant income must exceed 3x’s their monthly income amount. Property rented in “as in” condition, with limited exceptions. Only 1 pet, $35 monthly pet rent, must be approved by the owner and get registered with Petscreening.com. No aggressive breeds. A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Washer/dryer included, but will not be repaired. Tenant must supply a refrigerator. This is a smoker-free home. Thank you.