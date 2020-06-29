All apartments in Huntersville
/
Huntersville, NC
/
14013 Holly Stream Drive
Last updated March 31 2020 at 6:37 PM

14013 Holly Stream Drive

14013 Holly Stream Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14013 Holly Stream Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
JUST REDUCED!! 5 bedroom home in the Villages at Rosedale is ready for immediate occupancy. Master down with walk-in closet. Freshly painted interior and brand new carpets throughout! Walking distance to the community pool. Tenant income must exceed 3x’s their monthly income amount. Property rented in “as in” condition, with limited exceptions. Only 1 pet, $35 monthly pet rent, must be approved by the owner and get registered with Petscreening.com. No aggressive breeds. A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Washer/dryer included, but will not be repaired. Tenant must supply a refrigerator. This is a smoker-free home. Thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 35
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14013 Holly Stream Drive have any available units?
14013 Holly Stream Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 14013 Holly Stream Drive have?
Some of 14013 Holly Stream Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14013 Holly Stream Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14013 Holly Stream Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14013 Holly Stream Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14013 Holly Stream Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14013 Holly Stream Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14013 Holly Stream Drive offers parking.
Does 14013 Holly Stream Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14013 Holly Stream Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14013 Holly Stream Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14013 Holly Stream Drive has a pool.
Does 14013 Holly Stream Drive have accessible units?
No, 14013 Holly Stream Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14013 Holly Stream Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14013 Holly Stream Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14013 Holly Stream Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14013 Holly Stream Drive has units with air conditioning.
