Last updated July 23 2019 at 2:06 PM

13909 Hastings Farm Rd

13909 Hastings Farm Road · No Longer Available
Location

13909 Hastings Farm Road, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 3 BR 2BA ranch home in Hagers Ferry community! The kitchen features eat-in space as well as a complete appliance package with stove, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher! The great room features vaulted ceilings as well as a fireplace. Washer/dryer included.

Enjoy the nice large lot with mature landscaping from the porch or patio.

Located just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to Birkdale Village and Sam Furr Rd. Parks close by inlucde the North Mecklenburg Park and the John M. Holbrook Memorial Park.

Two-car garage with driveway.

Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13909 Hastings Farm Rd have any available units?
13909 Hastings Farm Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 13909 Hastings Farm Rd have?
Some of 13909 Hastings Farm Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13909 Hastings Farm Rd currently offering any rent specials?
13909 Hastings Farm Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13909 Hastings Farm Rd pet-friendly?
No, 13909 Hastings Farm Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 13909 Hastings Farm Rd offer parking?
Yes, 13909 Hastings Farm Rd offers parking.
Does 13909 Hastings Farm Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13909 Hastings Farm Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13909 Hastings Farm Rd have a pool?
No, 13909 Hastings Farm Rd does not have a pool.
Does 13909 Hastings Farm Rd have accessible units?
No, 13909 Hastings Farm Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 13909 Hastings Farm Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13909 Hastings Farm Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 13909 Hastings Farm Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 13909 Hastings Farm Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
