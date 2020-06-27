13909 Hastings Farm Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 3 BR 2BA ranch home in Hagers Ferry community! The kitchen features eat-in space as well as a complete appliance package with stove, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher! The great room features vaulted ceilings as well as a fireplace. Washer/dryer included.



Enjoy the nice large lot with mature landscaping from the porch or patio.



Located just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to Birkdale Village and Sam Furr Rd. Parks close by inlucde the North Mecklenburg Park and the John M. Holbrook Memorial Park.



Two-car garage with driveway.



Sorry, no pets.