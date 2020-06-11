13604 Glenwyck Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great corner lot home with a fully fenced in back yard! Several upgrades including new Asheville Pine luxury vinyl flooring in kitchen and upstairs bathrooms. Kitchen and living room has been painted beige and are not the colors in the pictures - Beautifully landscaped and well maintained. 2150+ sq ft - 3 Bedrooms + a large bonus room - Refrigerator & washer/dryer included - Near Birkdale & Lake Norman. Close to 77 Fwy and only 20 minutes away from Charlotte.