13604 Glenwyck Lane
Last updated August 16 2019 at 2:56 PM

13604 Glenwyck Lane

13604 Glenwyck Lane · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

13604 Glenwyck Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Great corner lot home with a fully fenced in back yard! Several upgrades including new Asheville Pine luxury vinyl flooring in kitchen and upstairs bathrooms. Kitchen and living room has been painted beige and are not the colors in the pictures - Beautifully landscaped and well maintained. 2150+ sq ft - 3 Bedrooms + a large bonus room - Refrigerator & washer/dryer included - Near Birkdale & Lake Norman. Close to 77 Fwy and only 20 minutes away from Charlotte.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13604 Glenwyck Lane have any available units?
13604 Glenwyck Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 13604 Glenwyck Lane have?
Some of 13604 Glenwyck Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13604 Glenwyck Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13604 Glenwyck Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13604 Glenwyck Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13604 Glenwyck Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 13604 Glenwyck Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13604 Glenwyck Lane offers parking.
Does 13604 Glenwyck Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13604 Glenwyck Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13604 Glenwyck Lane have a pool?
No, 13604 Glenwyck Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13604 Glenwyck Lane have accessible units?
No, 13604 Glenwyck Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13604 Glenwyck Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13604 Glenwyck Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 13604 Glenwyck Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13604 Glenwyck Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
