13410 Mccoy Road

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Must see home in Melbourne! Entry way with wainscoting detail and tons of natural light. Eat-in kitchen with bay window breakfast area and separate dining room for larger gatherings. Elegant owner’s retreat with vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet. Connecting en-suite with dual vanity, separate soaking tub and shower. Spacious secondary bedrooms with guest bath! New tile floors in owner's en-suite and guest bathroom upstairs! Great room area with cozy gas logs fireplace. Upgraded light fixtures and ceiling fans! Private backyard with patio perfect for grilling and entertaining! Fantastic location...close to downtown Huntersville, schools, restaurants and shopping!