Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard

Townhome is centrally located in a community off of exit 23 in Huntersville. Upgraded kitchen with granite, stainless steel and hardwood floors. Pedestal front load washer and dryer included. Fenced private courtyard with patio in rear. Two walk in closets in master bedroom. Extra large 2nd bedroom. This townhome is in the perfection location!