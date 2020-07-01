All apartments in Huntersville
13319 Mercer Drive
Last updated April 11 2020 at 5:15 PM

13319 Mercer Drive

13319 Mercer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13319 Mercer Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 BR 2.5 Bath corner lot w/land next door in the desirable Gilead Village Park. This home boasts front & back covered porches, hardwood floors on main level & 2nd floor landing, crown molding, open floor plan main level, fireplace w/gas logs, big dining room, kitchen has 42 in cabinets w/upgraded pull-out drawers in lower cabinets & SS fridge, carpet is up graded on stairs & bedrooms, tile floors both full baths. Master suite is large & private bath has dual vanities, garden tub w/block ice window for privacy, separate shower & big walk in closet. 2nd bedroom is big & has access to full bath, 3rd floor bedroom is large and can be shared office space or as a bonus room. Fenced yard and 1 car detached garage.

Set up your own private showing through Rently.com

Apply online at forterei.com $30 application fee per applicant.

Pre approved pets only with a $350 non refundable pet fee.

No smoking. No Section 8 vouchers.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13319 Mercer Drive have any available units?
13319 Mercer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 13319 Mercer Drive have?
Some of 13319 Mercer Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13319 Mercer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13319 Mercer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13319 Mercer Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13319 Mercer Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13319 Mercer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13319 Mercer Drive offers parking.
Does 13319 Mercer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13319 Mercer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13319 Mercer Drive have a pool?
No, 13319 Mercer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13319 Mercer Drive have accessible units?
No, 13319 Mercer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13319 Mercer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13319 Mercer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13319 Mercer Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13319 Mercer Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

