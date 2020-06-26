All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:10 PM

13156 Heath Grove Dr

13156 Heath Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13156 Heath Grove Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful two-story home with Master Suite on Main. Master has fireplace. Master bath has separate tub/shower and double sinks. Hardwoods on main, carpet on upper level. Neutral paint throughout. Stainless steel appliances, granite in kitchen with island. Upstairs features a large loft, laundry room and 2 bedrooms. Backyard fully fenced with paver patio. Detached 2-car garage with shelving. Lawn maintenance included...SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!!

Additional details and application can viewed at http://www.rentallinkcharlotte.com/rentals/13156-heath-grove-dr-huntersville-nc-28078-4237/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13156 Heath Grove Dr have any available units?
13156 Heath Grove Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 13156 Heath Grove Dr have?
Some of 13156 Heath Grove Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13156 Heath Grove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13156 Heath Grove Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13156 Heath Grove Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13156 Heath Grove Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 13156 Heath Grove Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13156 Heath Grove Dr offers parking.
Does 13156 Heath Grove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13156 Heath Grove Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13156 Heath Grove Dr have a pool?
No, 13156 Heath Grove Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13156 Heath Grove Dr have accessible units?
No, 13156 Heath Grove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13156 Heath Grove Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13156 Heath Grove Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 13156 Heath Grove Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 13156 Heath Grove Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
