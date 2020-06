Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Short Term Fully Furnished home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths located in sought after Douglas Park community. Spacious kitchen and Dining Area. Hardwood floors on main and 2nd level. Large living room with fireplace. Good size bedrooms. Washer and Dryer included. 2 car detached garage. Freshly painted throughout. Good size Front Porch. Fenced rear yard. Very close to elementary and middle schools. Easy access to I-77, I-485 and Hwy 16.

Maybe rented on a week or monthly basis.