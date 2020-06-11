12829 Thistlebrook Drive

Amenities

Welcome home to the popular neighborhood of Stonegate Farms. This freshly painted home is PET FRIENDLY! All Dogs and Cats welcome! The rocking chair front porch overlooking the neighborhood green space is the epitome of Southern Charm. The Family Room opens to Spacious Kitchen with Granite Counters, a Large Breakfast Bar, White cabinetry and Stainless Steel Appliances. Open and perfect for entertaining. Upstairs, the master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and walk in master closet, an en-suite bathroom with dual vanity and large shower. Two secondary bedrooms and an updated bathroom are also on the second floor. This home was freshly painted and is move in ready. FULLY FENCED backyard. Close to shopping and restaurants in the Gilead Rd. area and Birkdale Village.