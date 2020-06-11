All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

12829 Thistlebrook Drive

12829 Thistlebrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12829 Thistlebrook Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Welcome home to the popular neighborhood of Stonegate Farms. This freshly painted home is PET FRIENDLY! All Dogs and Cats welcome! The rocking chair front porch overlooking the neighborhood green space is the epitome of Southern Charm. The Family Room opens to Spacious Kitchen with Granite Counters, a Large Breakfast Bar, White cabinetry and Stainless Steel Appliances. Open and perfect for entertaining. Upstairs, the master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and walk in master closet, an en-suite bathroom with dual vanity and large shower. Two secondary bedrooms and an updated bathroom are also on the second floor. This home was freshly painted and is move in ready. FULLY FENCED backyard. Close to shopping and restaurants in the Gilead Rd. area and Birkdale Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12829 Thistlebrook Drive have any available units?
12829 Thistlebrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 12829 Thistlebrook Drive have?
Some of 12829 Thistlebrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12829 Thistlebrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12829 Thistlebrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12829 Thistlebrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12829 Thistlebrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12829 Thistlebrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12829 Thistlebrook Drive offers parking.
Does 12829 Thistlebrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12829 Thistlebrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12829 Thistlebrook Drive have a pool?
No, 12829 Thistlebrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12829 Thistlebrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 12829 Thistlebrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12829 Thistlebrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12829 Thistlebrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12829 Thistlebrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12829 Thistlebrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

