Huntersville, NC
12643 Windyedge Road
12643 Windyedge Road

12643 Windyedge Road · No Longer Available
Location

12643 Windyedge Road, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Lovely Move In Ready 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath home in the desirable neighborhood Crosswinds featuring a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and open concept floor plan - great for entertaining. Lots of natural light and a private, fenced backyard with cozy patio - great for grilling. Laundry convenient to all bedrooms upstairs. Owner's suite features large walk in closet and bath with double vanity. Built in computer niche/desk space in upper hall can serve as home command center or office space. Minutes to shopping, Publix, Harris Teeter, hospital, and interstate. Conveniently located just 20 minutes from Uptown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12643 Windyedge Road have any available units?
12643 Windyedge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 12643 Windyedge Road have?
Some of 12643 Windyedge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12643 Windyedge Road currently offering any rent specials?
12643 Windyedge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12643 Windyedge Road pet-friendly?
No, 12643 Windyedge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 12643 Windyedge Road offer parking?
Yes, 12643 Windyedge Road offers parking.
Does 12643 Windyedge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12643 Windyedge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12643 Windyedge Road have a pool?
No, 12643 Windyedge Road does not have a pool.
Does 12643 Windyedge Road have accessible units?
No, 12643 Windyedge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12643 Windyedge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12643 Windyedge Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 12643 Windyedge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12643 Windyedge Road does not have units with air conditioning.

