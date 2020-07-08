12643 Windyedge Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Lovely Move In Ready 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath home in the desirable neighborhood Crosswinds featuring a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and open concept floor plan - great for entertaining. Lots of natural light and a private, fenced backyard with cozy patio - great for grilling. Laundry convenient to all bedrooms upstairs. Owner's suite features large walk in closet and bath with double vanity. Built in computer niche/desk space in upper hall can serve as home command center or office space. Minutes to shopping, Publix, Harris Teeter, hospital, and interstate. Conveniently located just 20 minutes from Uptown.