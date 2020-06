Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, end TH in desirable Tanners Creek. Fabulous country kitchen with all stainless steel appliances and ceramic counter tops. Hardwood floors throughout main level. Large living room with gas fireplace. Trim moulding on main level. Laundry room on main level with washer and dryer included. Patio in rear. Storage Building in rear. Community has swimming pool and playground. Convenient to shopping, schools, and Birkdale. Easy access to I 77.