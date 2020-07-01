All apartments in Huntersville
11918 Midnight Way

Location

11918 Midnight Way, Huntersville, NC 28078
Downtown Huntersville

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest suite
Brand New Home Huntersville!!! - This Brand New 5 Bedroom 3 full baths smart home is energy efficient with a rocking chair porch. Gourmet kitchen with white cabinets and huge centered island with quartz countertops, large pantry, tile back splash, all new stainless steel appliances-including gas range - ideal for entertaining. Open concept, kitchen overlooks great room and dining area with Vinyl plank flooring. There is also a beautiful guest suite on the main level that would serves as a great for the in-laws. 2nd floor has a large Master suite with its own sitting area too! Master bath vanity with dual sinks and quartz tops. Oversize shower and huge walk-in closet. Also 3 more bedrooms and large loft and laundry room too. Drop zone by garage perfect for kids hang coats and a place for their shoes. Oversize 2 car garage. Common property on one side of home for extra privacy. This desirable location is a must see! Kids can even walk to school across the street. Hurry this is move in ready home!!! Please use this address for Navigation System to get into neighborhood *** 11851 Hambright Rd, Huntersville ***

(RLNE5644940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11918 Midnight Way have any available units?
11918 Midnight Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 11918 Midnight Way have?
Some of 11918 Midnight Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11918 Midnight Way currently offering any rent specials?
11918 Midnight Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11918 Midnight Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11918 Midnight Way is pet friendly.
Does 11918 Midnight Way offer parking?
Yes, 11918 Midnight Way offers parking.
Does 11918 Midnight Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11918 Midnight Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11918 Midnight Way have a pool?
No, 11918 Midnight Way does not have a pool.
Does 11918 Midnight Way have accessible units?
No, 11918 Midnight Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11918 Midnight Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11918 Midnight Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11918 Midnight Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 11918 Midnight Way does not have units with air conditioning.

