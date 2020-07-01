11918 Midnight Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage guest suite

Brand New Home Huntersville!!! - This Brand New 5 Bedroom 3 full baths smart home is energy efficient with a rocking chair porch. Gourmet kitchen with white cabinets and huge centered island with quartz countertops, large pantry, tile back splash, all new stainless steel appliances-including gas range - ideal for entertaining. Open concept, kitchen overlooks great room and dining area with Vinyl plank flooring. There is also a beautiful guest suite on the main level that would serves as a great for the in-laws. 2nd floor has a large Master suite with its own sitting area too! Master bath vanity with dual sinks and quartz tops. Oversize shower and huge walk-in closet. Also 3 more bedrooms and large loft and laundry room too. Drop zone by garage perfect for kids hang coats and a place for their shoes. Oversize 2 car garage. Common property on one side of home for extra privacy. This desirable location is a must see! Kids can even walk to school across the street. Hurry this is move in ready home!!! Please use this address for Navigation System to get into neighborhood *** 11851 Hambright Rd, Huntersville ***



(RLNE5644940)