Last updated July 18 2020 at 1:17 AM

11731 Kennon Ridge Lane

11731 Kennon Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11731 Kennon Ridge Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078
Northstone

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FABULOUS NORTHSTONE HOME! GORGEOUS! Enjoy the Carolina weather all year round on the spacious screened-in porch overlooking private fenced-in backyard! Huge open kitchen with solid surface counters & beautiful tile back splash! Bedroom suite downstairs with full bath! Large Master up with ensuite bath and large walk-in closet. 3 additional Bedroom's & bonus room!From the wood floors on the main level to the rocking chair front porch, this home has everything you have been looking for! Northstone Club offers membership packages to fit your needs! Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11731 Kennon Ridge Lane have any available units?
11731 Kennon Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 11731 Kennon Ridge Lane have?
Some of 11731 Kennon Ridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11731 Kennon Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11731 Kennon Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11731 Kennon Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11731 Kennon Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 11731 Kennon Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11731 Kennon Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 11731 Kennon Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11731 Kennon Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11731 Kennon Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 11731 Kennon Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11731 Kennon Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 11731 Kennon Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11731 Kennon Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11731 Kennon Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 11731 Kennon Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11731 Kennon Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
