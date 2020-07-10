11731 Kennon Ridge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

FABULOUS NORTHSTONE HOME! GORGEOUS! Enjoy the Carolina weather all year round on the spacious screened-in porch overlooking private fenced-in backyard! Huge open kitchen with solid surface counters & beautiful tile back splash! Bedroom suite downstairs with full bath! Large Master up with ensuite bath and large walk-in closet. 3 additional Bedroom's & bonus room!From the wood floors on the main level to the rocking chair front porch, this home has everything you have been looking for! Northstone Club offers membership packages to fit your needs! Call today!