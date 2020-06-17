All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

11255 Bryton Parkway

11255 Bryton Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

11255 Bryton Pkwy, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
11255 Bryton Parkway Available 08/01/20 Huntersville Beautiful 3br/2.5bth Townhome in Bryton Square Subdivision - Built in 2017 this Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhome is located in Bryton Square in Huntersville.

This Townhome has an Open Floorplan with 1,848 square feet of living space with a 2-Car Garage and Patio. The Main Level has Hardwood Flooring, a Spacious Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances, Wood Cabinets with Built-In Hutch and More. Large Master Suite with Walk-In Closet, Garden Tub, Separate Shower and Double Vanties. Upper Level Laundry Room includes Washer and Dryer.

Community Includes; Picnic Cabana, Pool, Nature Trails, Athletic Fields, Playground and Grilling Station.

Huntersville: Residents have access to great schools, easy interstate access, national retail and dining chains mixed with local and regional favorites, all within minutes of their front door. Whether you prefer the hustle of downtown Charlotte or the quaint Main Street atmosphere of the town of Huntersville, you’ll have plenty of options.

Availability Note: Currently Resident Occupied, Available August 1st (Flexible Date). Showings can be arranged AFTER the submission of an application by a qualified applicant.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5067127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11255 Bryton Parkway have any available units?
11255 Bryton Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 11255 Bryton Parkway have?
Some of 11255 Bryton Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11255 Bryton Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
11255 Bryton Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11255 Bryton Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 11255 Bryton Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 11255 Bryton Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 11255 Bryton Parkway offers parking.
Does 11255 Bryton Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11255 Bryton Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11255 Bryton Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 11255 Bryton Parkway has a pool.
Does 11255 Bryton Parkway have accessible units?
No, 11255 Bryton Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 11255 Bryton Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 11255 Bryton Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11255 Bryton Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 11255 Bryton Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
