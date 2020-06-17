Amenities

11255 Bryton Parkway Available 08/01/20 Huntersville Beautiful 3br/2.5bth Townhome in Bryton Square Subdivision - Built in 2017 this Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhome is located in Bryton Square in Huntersville.



This Townhome has an Open Floorplan with 1,848 square feet of living space with a 2-Car Garage and Patio. The Main Level has Hardwood Flooring, a Spacious Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances, Wood Cabinets with Built-In Hutch and More. Large Master Suite with Walk-In Closet, Garden Tub, Separate Shower and Double Vanties. Upper Level Laundry Room includes Washer and Dryer.



Community Includes; Picnic Cabana, Pool, Nature Trails, Athletic Fields, Playground and Grilling Station.



Huntersville: Residents have access to great schools, easy interstate access, national retail and dining chains mixed with local and regional favorites, all within minutes of their front door. Whether you prefer the hustle of downtown Charlotte or the quaint Main Street atmosphere of the town of Huntersville, you’ll have plenty of options.



Availability Note: Currently Resident Occupied, Available August 1st (Flexible Date). Showings can be arranged AFTER the submission of an application by a qualified applicant.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5067127)