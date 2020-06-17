11115 Warfield Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Perfect location in Vermillion! Beautiful home with hardwoods on main level, formal dining room, study and master bedroom! Spacious great room opens to kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, granite, ss appliances and huge island. Three bedrooms upstairs and large bonus room. Two of the bedrooms have jack and jill bathroom and one bedroom is perfect as a guest room with a private bathroom! Walking distance to the two restaurants located in the center of Vermillion!



*Homeowner has living room, dining room, master bedroom and breakfast area furniture that can be left in home. Also, washer and dryer stay.