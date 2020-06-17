All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

11115 Warfield Avenue

11115 Warfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11115 Warfield Avenue, Huntersville, NC 28078
Vermillion

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfect location in Vermillion! Beautiful home with hardwoods on main level, formal dining room, study and master bedroom! Spacious great room opens to kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, granite, ss appliances and huge island. Three bedrooms upstairs and large bonus room. Two of the bedrooms have jack and jill bathroom and one bedroom is perfect as a guest room with a private bathroom! Walking distance to the two restaurants located in the center of Vermillion!

*Homeowner has living room, dining room, master bedroom and breakfast area furniture that can be left in home. Also, washer and dryer stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11115 Warfield Avenue have any available units?
11115 Warfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 11115 Warfield Avenue have?
Some of 11115 Warfield Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11115 Warfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11115 Warfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11115 Warfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11115 Warfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 11115 Warfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11115 Warfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 11115 Warfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11115 Warfield Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11115 Warfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 11115 Warfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11115 Warfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11115 Warfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11115 Warfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11115 Warfield Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 11115 Warfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11115 Warfield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
