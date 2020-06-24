All apartments in Huntersville
Huntersville, NC
10610 Trolley Run Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10610 Trolley Run Drive

10610 Trolley Run Dr · No Longer Available
Huntersville
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10610 Trolley Run Dr, Huntersville, NC 28031
Caldwell Station

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2-story townhome in the popular Caldwell Station community For Rent! New vinyl plank flooring and carpet on stairwell! Floor plan has main level Foyer entry, Living Room, Kitchen with Eating Bar and Pantry, Laundry closet with new Washer/Dryer, Half Bath and Dining area. Upper level Master Bedroom has walk-in closet and garden tub and Bedroom 2 with 2nd Full Bath. You will enjoy a Front Covered Porch, Rear Patio, Storage Closet and parking at the rear of the unit. Take advantage of the neighborhood amenities which include pool, sidewalks and a playground. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and HOA maintains the exterior. No Smoking and 2 Pets are conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. Property will be available March 1, 2019!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10610 Trolley Run Drive have any available units?
10610 Trolley Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 10610 Trolley Run Drive have?
Some of 10610 Trolley Run Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10610 Trolley Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10610 Trolley Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10610 Trolley Run Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10610 Trolley Run Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10610 Trolley Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10610 Trolley Run Drive offers parking.
Does 10610 Trolley Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10610 Trolley Run Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10610 Trolley Run Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10610 Trolley Run Drive has a pool.
Does 10610 Trolley Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 10610 Trolley Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10610 Trolley Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10610 Trolley Run Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10610 Trolley Run Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10610 Trolley Run Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
