10610 Trolley Run Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2-story townhome in the popular Caldwell Station community For Rent! New vinyl plank flooring and carpet on stairwell! Floor plan has main level Foyer entry, Living Room, Kitchen with Eating Bar and Pantry, Laundry closet with new Washer/Dryer, Half Bath and Dining area. Upper level Master Bedroom has walk-in closet and garden tub and Bedroom 2 with 2nd Full Bath. You will enjoy a Front Covered Porch, Rear Patio, Storage Closet and parking at the rear of the unit. Take advantage of the neighborhood amenities which include pool, sidewalks and a playground. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and HOA maintains the exterior. No Smoking and 2 Pets are conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. Property will be available March 1, 2019!