10331 Rutledge Ridge Drive Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Absolutely stunning 6 bedroom home available in Huntersville, NC!



This is a 3 story home with 6 bed 5 1/2 bath! Hardwoods thru most of first floor/guest bedroom on 1st floor with full bathroom! Attached 2 car garage. Central A/C.

All Baths with ceramic flooring. Located in a neighborhood featuring pool, pond and walking trails with just minutes to Concord Mall!



To access a self showing & apply, go to www.srpmanagement.net.

Details & inquiries, please text 704-868-4065



Application fee is non refundable. Pets considered. If approved, it is a $350 non refundable pet fee per pet and an additional $15/month for pet rent.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.