All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like 10331 Rutledge Ridge Drive Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
10331 Rutledge Ridge Drive Northwest
Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:06 PM

10331 Rutledge Ridge Drive Northwest

10331 Rutledge Ridge Dr NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

10331 Rutledge Ridge Dr NW, Huntersville, NC 28078
Vermillion

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Absolutely stunning 6 bedroom home available in Huntersville, NC!

This is a 3 story home with 6 bed 5 1/2 bath! Hardwoods thru most of first floor/guest bedroom on 1st floor with full bathroom! Attached 2 car garage. Central A/C.
All Baths with ceramic flooring. Located in a neighborhood featuring pool, pond and walking trails with just minutes to Concord Mall!

To access a self showing & apply, go to www.srpmanagement.net.
Details & inquiries, please text 704-868-4065

Application fee is non refundable. Pets considered. If approved, it is a $350 non refundable pet fee per pet and an additional $15/month for pet rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10331 Rutledge Ridge Drive Northwest have any available units?
10331 Rutledge Ridge Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 10331 Rutledge Ridge Drive Northwest have?
Some of 10331 Rutledge Ridge Drive Northwest's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10331 Rutledge Ridge Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
10331 Rutledge Ridge Drive Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10331 Rutledge Ridge Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 10331 Rutledge Ridge Drive Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 10331 Rutledge Ridge Drive Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 10331 Rutledge Ridge Drive Northwest offers parking.
Does 10331 Rutledge Ridge Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10331 Rutledge Ridge Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10331 Rutledge Ridge Drive Northwest have a pool?
Yes, 10331 Rutledge Ridge Drive Northwest has a pool.
Does 10331 Rutledge Ridge Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 10331 Rutledge Ridge Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 10331 Rutledge Ridge Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 10331 Rutledge Ridge Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10331 Rutledge Ridge Drive Northwest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10331 Rutledge Ridge Drive Northwest has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Huntersville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHuntersville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Huntersville Apartments with BalconiesHuntersville Apartments with Parking
Huntersville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCAlbemarle, NCShelby, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College