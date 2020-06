Amenities

Available 7/13! Remarkable home on a corner lot in beautiful Sunset Oaks! Hardwoods on first floor. Kitchen with island, granite, tile back splash & SS appliances. All bedrooms are on 2nd floor and nicely sized. Large bonus room as well. Walk-up unfinished attic is great for storage. Tenant can join Sunset Oaks club at their expense. Owner prefers no pets but may consider 1 small dog w/ qualified applicant. Amazing location in Holly Springs!