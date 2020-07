Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Light and Bright Holly Springs home. Large fenced corner lot with patio and fire-pit. Inside you will find an open first floor with tons of natural light. Large eat-in kitchen with Island. 2nd floor features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths and laundry room. Community has a pool and a playground. Convenient location so you can enjoy all Holly Springs has to offer. Pets considered on a case by case basis.