Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:45 PM

200 Shadow Mist Ct

200 Shadow Mist Court · (919) 296-1134
Location

200 Shadow Mist Court, Holly Springs, NC 27539

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,399

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3119 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This area is extremely popular for its close knit neighborhood environment, high end employment opportunities, and overall quality of living. Enjoy major gorgeous shopping centers, a wide array of restaurants, shops, and services. Large gorgeous parks filled with happy residents. An area where you are minutes to anything a large city has to offer yet people know your name almost everywhere you go. Minutes to downtown Apex! Proximity to major highway arteries such as I-40, 440, Wake Expressway, and the RDU airport make this location perfect for someone on the go. The NEW convenient 540 ext reaches into Holly Springs. The home itself features…

**View a 3D virtual walkthrough you have to see to believe at our website below. Its just like being in the house**

Lovely mature, lush landscaping
Beautiful hardwood flooring
Timeless & durable tile flooring
Plush carpet
Gorgeous granite counters
Stunning stone backsplash
Gourmet gas oven/range
Timeless stainless-steel appliances
Large kitchen island
Oversized cabinets
Large screened porch great for entertaining all year
Huge master bath
The convenience of dual vanities
Classy pedestal sink in half bath
Beautiful & easy-to-maintain tiled shower
Garden tub with picture window
Convenient serving bar
Modern, open floorplan
Beautiful custom tray ceiling
Oversize trim & baseboards
Luxurious crown molding
Dedicated laundry/mudroom
Upgraded plantation blinds
Ceilings fans throughout
Updated fixtures & faucets
Cozy fireplace
Lots of windows & natural light
Formal dining room
Luxurious stone facade
Timeless brick exterior
Exceptional & unique architecture & roof lines
Many premier architectural touches
Various built-in shelving, organization, etc.
High-efficiency washer & dryer
Convenient garage
Sunset Pointe
.......................................
Rent@VictoryRealEstateInc.com
Victory Property Management
Please visit our site for additional photos, application info, showings, etc.
VictoryRealEstateInc.com
.......................................
Sqft is approx and taken from the tax records, not measured. Rate and security deposit are usually, but not always based on 2 year occupancy, highly qualified tenant, and 30 day move in or less. Subject to change according to circum. We try to match competitor pricing so feel free to send them and we’ll consider each case. Equal opportunity housing provider.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

