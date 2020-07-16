200 Shadow Mist Ct

Amenities

This area is extremely popular for its close knit neighborhood environment, high end employment opportunities, and overall quality of living. Enjoy major gorgeous shopping centers, a wide array of restaurants, shops, and services. Large gorgeous parks filled with happy residents. An area where you are minutes to anything a large city has to offer yet people know your name almost everywhere you go. Minutes to downtown Apex! Proximity to major highway arteries such as I-40, 440, Wake Expressway, and the RDU airport make this location perfect for someone on the go. The NEW convenient 540 ext reaches into Holly Springs. The home itself features…



Lovely mature, lush landscaping

Beautiful hardwood flooring

Timeless & durable tile flooring

Plush carpet

Gorgeous granite counters

Stunning stone backsplash

Gourmet gas oven/range

Timeless stainless-steel appliances

Large kitchen island

Oversized cabinets

Large screened porch great for entertaining all year

Huge master bath

The convenience of dual vanities

Classy pedestal sink in half bath

Beautiful & easy-to-maintain tiled shower

Garden tub with picture window

Convenient serving bar

Modern, open floorplan

Beautiful custom tray ceiling

Oversize trim & baseboards

Luxurious crown molding

Dedicated laundry/mudroom

Upgraded plantation blinds

Ceilings fans throughout

Updated fixtures & faucets

Cozy fireplace

Lots of windows & natural light

Formal dining room

Luxurious stone facade

Timeless brick exterior

Exceptional & unique architecture & roof lines

Many premier architectural touches

Various built-in shelving, organization, etc.

High-efficiency washer & dryer

Convenient garage

Sunset Pointe

Sqft is approx and taken from the tax records, not measured. Rate and security deposit are usually, but not always based on 2 year occupancy, highly qualified tenant, and 30 day move in or less. Subject to change according to circum. We try to match competitor pricing so feel free to send them and we’ll consider each case. Equal opportunity housing provider.

