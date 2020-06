Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking garage

919-710-8070 to view. Avail 06/20; small pets OK. Sought after gem in Oak Hall. 3 bedrms/2.5 bath home w/bonus & storage. Garage is perfect for storage. Enjoy quiet evenings in your fenced in backyard w/outdoor living space-cobblestone patio w/firepit. Hdwds greet you as you enter the home.Open concept white kitchen w/eat in area. Large LR w/FP. Upstairs you will find a nicely sized MB w/updated bath. Secondary bedrms are light &bright w/good wall space. Spacious bonus rm. Minutes from I540 & Hwy US1