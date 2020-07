Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

AVAILABLE 9/3/2020! Beautiful home with finished basement on cul-de-sac lot! 1st floor office and formal dining. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast area that opens to family room with gas fireplace. All bedrooms & bonus room up including master suite with walk-in closet.Huge finished basement with media center. Beautifully landscaped yard and deck for relaxing in privacy. New roof, and new HVAC upstairs. Community amenities included.