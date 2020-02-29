All apartments in Hillsborough
Last updated May 19 2020 at 12:23 AM

511 Historic Drive

511 Historic Drive · (919) 730-5239
Location

511 Historic Drive, Hillsborough, NC 27278

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1634 sqft

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Almost Brand New! Only 1 Year old, Beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage Townhouse featuring a generous, wide-open floor plan in the popular Waterstone! The kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a tile backsplash! Spacious master suite with bath featuring ceramic tile floors, double vanity and automatic light up stairs. Many smart home features included as well! Waterstone is located across from the UNC Hospital in Hillsborough and includes a pool and playground!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 Historic Drive have any available units?
511 Historic Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 511 Historic Drive have?
Some of 511 Historic Drive's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 Historic Drive currently offering any rent specials?
511 Historic Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Historic Drive pet-friendly?
No, 511 Historic Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsborough.
Does 511 Historic Drive offer parking?
Yes, 511 Historic Drive does offer parking.
Does 511 Historic Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 Historic Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Historic Drive have a pool?
Yes, 511 Historic Drive has a pool.
Does 511 Historic Drive have accessible units?
No, 511 Historic Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Historic Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 Historic Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 511 Historic Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 511 Historic Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
