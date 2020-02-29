511 Historic Drive

Amenities

Almost Brand New! Only 1 Year old, Beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage Townhouse featuring a generous, wide-open floor plan in the popular Waterstone! The kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a tile backsplash! Spacious master suite with bath featuring ceramic tile floors, double vanity and automatic light up stairs. Many smart home features included as well! Waterstone is located across from the UNC Hospital in Hillsborough and includes a pool and playground!