High Point, NC
Highbrook Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:42 PM

Highbrook Apartments

5080 Samet Dr · (833) 387-1329
High Point
Apartments with Gym
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location

5080 Samet Dr, High Point, NC 27265

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 52403D · Avail. Aug 27

$721

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 50602E · Avail. Sep 26

$826

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 943 sqft

Unit 50702E · Avail. Sep 22

$826

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 943 sqft

Unit 50601G · Avail. Sep 26

$841

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 943 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Highbrook Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
dogs allowed
cats allowed
accessible
garage
parking
gym
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
Comfort comes easy at Highbrook. Our High Point apartments are the perfect place to call home. We have crafted our community to cater to your unique needs. Everyone will enjoy the welcoming atmosphere of our community and apartment homes. Finding an apartment for rent in High Point, NC, is easy when you lease from Highbrook. Our luxury 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments are just what you need to simplify your home search. The space you want is waiting for you at Highbrook.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 or 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
restrictions: We welcome up to 2 pets per apartment home. Breed restrictions apply. No weight limit. There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee. Please call our leasing office for complete pet policy.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface lot available. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Highbrook Apartments have any available units?
Highbrook Apartments has 4 units available starting at $721 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in High Point, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly High Point Rent Report.
What amenities does Highbrook Apartments have?
Some of Highbrook Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Highbrook Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Highbrook Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Highbrook Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Highbrook Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Highbrook Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Highbrook Apartments offers parking.
Does Highbrook Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Highbrook Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Highbrook Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Highbrook Apartments has a pool.
Does Highbrook Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Highbrook Apartments has accessible units.
Does Highbrook Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Highbrook Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Palladium Park
3902 Pallas Way
High Point, NC 27265
Fox Hollow
177 W Hartley Dr
High Point, NC 27265
Chatham Wood
856 Lakecrest Ave
High Point, NC 27265
Laurel Springs
1281 Old Plank Rd
High Point, NC 27265
Eastchester Ridge
2120 Chester Ridge Dr
High Point, NC 27262
Alexandria Park
3519 Ramsay St
High Point, NC 27265
Mason Manor
122 Northgate Ct
High Point, NC 27265

