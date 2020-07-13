Highbrook Apartments

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse on-site laundry playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access dogs allowed cats allowed accessible garage parking gym pet friendly cc payments e-payments guest parking hot tub online portal

Comfort comes easy at Highbrook. Our High Point apartments are the perfect place to call home. We have crafted our community to cater to your unique needs. Everyone will enjoy the welcoming atmosphere of our community and apartment homes. Finding an apartment for rent in High Point, NC, is easy when you lease from Highbrook. Our luxury 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments are just what you need to simplify your home search. The space you want is waiting for you at Highbrook.