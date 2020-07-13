Highbrook Apartments

Lease Length: 6 or 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
restrictions: We welcome up to 2 pets per apartment home. Breed restrictions apply. No weight limit. There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee. Please call our leasing office for complete pet policy.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface lot available. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy.