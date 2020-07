Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center coffee bar internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access media room package receiving tennis court volleyball court alarm system car wash area clubhouse courtyard guest suite hot tub

You may never need a car again. Perfectly placed between High Point, NC and Greensboro, NC, Palladium Park Apartment Community is a just a short stroll away from everything you need for convenient living. Just open your front door to a world of possibilities - coffee shops, restaurants, theatres, grocery shopping, medical services, and a multitude of retail stores. The oversized, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment homes are enough to make you want to stay in, yet the extras Palladium Park offers are sure to get you out. The 24-seat, 106” screen surround-sound multi-media theater and the large, fully-equipped fitness center are favorites for residents, while some enjoy surfing the web by the pool or in the WiFi Internet Café. And as if the “walkability” and extras of Palladium Park were not enough, we even make paying for it convenient with our All-Inclusive rent + utility package. And if you really need a car to get somewhere, there are plenty of parking spaces and detached garages at Palladium Park.