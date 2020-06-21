All apartments in High Point
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

1253 Brownsfield Ct.

1253 Brownsfield Court · No Longer Available
Location

1253 Brownsfield Court, High Point, NC 27262

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
COMING SOON! Beautiful, Well Maintained 4 Bed / 2.5 Bath Home on a Cul-de-Sac - If you are seeking a clean, spacious, well maintained place, your search has ended! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home, located in the Burton Run community, has been meticulously looked after and is ready for your arrival. Amenities include a large eat-in kitchen, separate dining room, living room, office/bonus room and half bath on the lower level. The upstairs offers four bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a washer/dryer closet. The master bedroom comes with a master bath with a garden tub and large vanity. Three generous sized bedrooms with a full hallway bath. Cozy gas heat and gas hot water heater. Backyard patio, two car attached garage and paved drive on a private cul-de-sac. This home has it all and will not last long.

24 Month Lease, Security Deposit and Lease Administration Fees Apply
Call us to schedule a showing at 336-355-6688

AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Real Property Management is a licensed Real Estate Agency that exclusively markets and represents this listing. We do not advertise on Craigslist. We would never ask you to wire money, request funds through a payment app for initial rent, deposits, or take the key after your showing to move-in. www.rpmtriad.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5823523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1253 Brownsfield Ct. have any available units?
1253 Brownsfield Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in High Point, NC.
How much is rent in High Point, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly High Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 1253 Brownsfield Ct. have?
Some of 1253 Brownsfield Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1253 Brownsfield Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1253 Brownsfield Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1253 Brownsfield Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 1253 Brownsfield Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in High Point.
Does 1253 Brownsfield Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 1253 Brownsfield Ct. does offer parking.
Does 1253 Brownsfield Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1253 Brownsfield Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1253 Brownsfield Ct. have a pool?
No, 1253 Brownsfield Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 1253 Brownsfield Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1253 Brownsfield Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1253 Brownsfield Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1253 Brownsfield Ct. has units with dishwashers.

