1253 Brownsfield Ct..

COMING SOON! Beautiful, Well Maintained 4 Bed / 2.5 Bath Home on a Cul-de-Sac - If you are seeking a clean, spacious, well maintained place, your search has ended! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home, located in the Burton Run community, has been meticulously looked after and is ready for your arrival. Amenities include a large eat-in kitchen, separate dining room, living room, office/bonus room and half bath on the lower level. The upstairs offers four bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a washer/dryer closet. The master bedroom comes with a master bath with a garden tub and large vanity. Three generous sized bedrooms with a full hallway bath. Cozy gas heat and gas hot water heater. Backyard patio, two car attached garage and paved drive on a private cul-de-sac. This home has it all and will not last long.



24 Month Lease, Security Deposit and Lease Administration Fees Apply

Call us to schedule a showing at 336-355-6688



AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Real Property Management is a licensed Real Estate Agency that exclusively markets and represents this listing. We do not advertise on Craigslist. We would never ask you to wire money, request funds through a payment app for initial rent, deposits, or take the key after your showing to move-in. www.rpmtriad.com



No Pets Allowed



