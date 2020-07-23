All apartments in Harnett County
Harnett County, NC
271 Falling Water Road
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:24 PM

271 Falling Water Road

271 Falling Water Road · (910) 366-1791
Location

271 Falling Water Road, Harnett County, NC 28390

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Beautiful custom 4 bedroom, 3 bath, + an oversized bonus room W/wet bar and a loft area located in the gated, golf course community of Anderson Creek Club. Vaulted ceilings from the moment you walk-in. Formal dining room, formal living room, open family overlooking the large kitchen and breakfast area. Master bedroom and additional guest bedroom downstairs. 2 large bedrooms plus a huge bonus room, loft area, full bathroom and tons of unfinished storage on the 2nd floor. Back deck overlooks over the pond and mature landscaping. The garage is oversized. Perfect for 2 vehicles plus golf cart/motorcycle. Plus it offers additional built-ins for additional storage. Home is over 3400 sq ft. Monthly rent includes: Internet and access to the community onsite amenities (pools, fitness center, tennis courts and more). Move-in ready July 29. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 271 Falling Water Road have any available units?
271 Falling Water Road has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 271 Falling Water Road have?
Some of 271 Falling Water Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 271 Falling Water Road currently offering any rent specials?
271 Falling Water Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 271 Falling Water Road pet-friendly?
No, 271 Falling Water Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harnett County.
Does 271 Falling Water Road offer parking?
Yes, 271 Falling Water Road offers parking.
Does 271 Falling Water Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 271 Falling Water Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 271 Falling Water Road have a pool?
Yes, 271 Falling Water Road has a pool.
Does 271 Falling Water Road have accessible units?
No, 271 Falling Water Road does not have accessible units.
Does 271 Falling Water Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 271 Falling Water Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 271 Falling Water Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 271 Falling Water Road does not have units with air conditioning.
