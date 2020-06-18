503 E 3rd Street

Amenities

Featured Pirate Places home.AVAILABLE FOR A LEASE STARTING AUGUST 1, 2020. 503#3 E. 3rd Street $1,000.00 per month for a one or two year lease. This two bedroom is one of the best two bedroom, one bathroom homes that we have to offer. This home has been completely renovated from top to bottom. Both bedrooms are large and the living room and kitchen have super high ceilings to make the room look even larger. This home has new everything from the walls, floors, bathrooms and new windows throughout. The kitchen has all new appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher and a smooth glass top stove. The kitchen has new cabinets and counter tops to finish everything off. The bathroom has a new full size shower and new sink vanity and large mirror. The home also includes a washer/dryer. To help save on utility bills the home has new energy efficient windows and the exterior walls have been insulated. This home is ready for a August lease start date. This house is only 3 blocksfrom ECU and downtown and has parking included. Call today to for a showing and get it leased before someone else does. (AVAILABLE!!! THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR A LEASE STARTING on AUGUST 1, 2020)