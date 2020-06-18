All apartments in Greenville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

503 E 3rd Street

503 E 3rd St · No Longer Available
Location

503 E 3rd St, Greenville, NC 27858
Tar River University

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Featured Pirate Places home.AVAILABLE FOR A LEASE STARTING AUGUST 1, 2020. 503#3 E. 3rd Street $1,000.00 per month for a one or two year lease. This two bedroom is one of the best two bedroom, one bathroom homes that we have to offer. This home has been completely renovated from top to bottom. Both bedrooms are large and the living room and kitchen have super high ceilings to make the room look even larger. This home has new everything from the walls, floors, bathrooms and new windows throughout. The kitchen has all new appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher and a smooth glass top stove. The kitchen has new cabinets and counter tops to finish everything off. The bathroom has a new full size shower and new sink vanity and large mirror. The home also includes a washer/dryer. To help save on utility bills the home has new energy efficient windows and the exterior walls have been insulated. This home is ready for a August lease start date. This house is only 3 blocksfrom ECU and downtown and has parking included. Call today to for a showing and get it leased before someone else does. (AVAILABLE!!! THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR A LEASE STARTING on AUGUST 1, 2020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 E 3rd Street have any available units?
503 E 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenville, NC.
How much is rent in Greenville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 503 E 3rd Street have?
Some of 503 E 3rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 E 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
503 E 3rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 E 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 503 E 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenville.
Does 503 E 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 503 E 3rd Street does offer parking.
Does 503 E 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 503 E 3rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 E 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 503 E 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 503 E 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 503 E 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 503 E 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 E 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.
