The Madison Apartments

Property highlights

Experience vibrant living at The Madison Apartments, ideally situated in Greenville, NC, with close proximity to downtown's dynamic offerings. This community is perfect for those who appreciate convenience and upscale features, boasting resort-style amenities like a luxurious pool, fitness center, and a welcoming dog park. Residents enjoy modern interiors adorned with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Positioned with easy access to colleges and major employers, it's suited for professionals and students alike. Discover the locale's rich entertainment, dining, and shopping experiences just around the corner, making The Madison Apartments a thriving community to call home.

9 units available
2 Beds
Location
2221 Hyde Dr, Greenville NC 27858
Amenities
In unit laundry, Wine room, Patio / balcony, Granite counters, Pet friendly, Stainless steel + more
Price range
$1,149 - $1,435 per month
Commute
Rent Special
Cold Weather, Cool Discounts, and limited-time pricing! Get your Administrative Fee FREE, and ask us about our reduced winter pricing! Stipulations apply, and specials are subject to change.
Misc discount

Price and Availability

Verified 21 MIN ago

Two Bedroom Classic
$1,149
Starting at
3
Available
2 Bed
1.5 Bath
986 sqft
Unit 1988G
Avail. now
$1,149
$1,265
Unit 1996H
Avail. Mar 4
$1,255
Unit 2203B
Avail. Feb 24
$1,285
Two Bedroom Large
$1,310
Starting at
3
Available
2 Bed
2 Bath
1146 sqft
Unit 1994D
Avail. now
$1,310
Unit 1992E
Avail. now
$1,370
Unit 2183
Avail. Feb 7
$1,400
$1,360
Two Bedroom Grand
$1,349
Starting at
3
Available
2 Bed
2 Bath
1340 sqft
Unit 2010
Avail. now
$1,349
$1,420
Unit 2205C
Avail. now
$1,390
Unit 2032
Avail. now
$1,435
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Madison Apartments.

Connect with The Madison Apartments

(252) 584-2876
How many bedrooms do you need?

Location

2221 Hyde Dr, Greenville, NC 27858

Amenities

In unit laundry
Wine room
Patio / balcony
Granite counters
Pet friendly
Stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
e-payments
online portal
wine room
The Madison brings both comfort and convenience in a Greenville, NC, location. Our Residents enjoy being near several colleges and major employers. Entertainment is within reach, with access to the vibrant downtown area, museums, shopping, and local festivities. Our pet-friendly community offers a sophisticated clubhouse, well-equipped fitness center, outdoor kitchen with dining area, resort-style swimming pool and sundeck, and a pet park. Our apartment home interiors include granite countertops and brushed nickel features. The Madison offers spacious two-bedroom floor plans with upscale modern features. Apply today to begin living your superior apartment lifestyle!

Verified reviews

We are collecting reviews from verified residents who have toured or leased from The Madison Apartments. Check back soon.

Property Details (Fees & Lease)

Income Requirement
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
UtilitiesRenter responsible for all utilities
Pet Policy
Pets allowed
Cats, dogs
rent
$25
limit
2
fee
$250
restrictions
Our community has no breed restrictions! Please contact the office for the full details.
Parking Details Open Lot: Included in lease. None.

Explore the Area

Grocery Stores
Supermercado El Rancho
0.4 mi
Walmart Neighborhood Market
0.6 mi
Harris Teeter
0.7 mi
Lidl
0.8 mi
Food Lion
0.8 mi
Restaurants
Paletería Deya
0.4 mi
Burger King
0.5 mi
Arby's
0.5 mi
Wendy's
0.6 mi
Little Caesars
0.6 mi
Public Transportation
Curry Court
1.3 mi
Charles Blvd and Stratford Arms
1.4 mi
Berkley and 14th
1.6 mi
Ficklen Drive
1.7 mi
Charles Boulevard and Ficklen Drive
1.8 mi
Airports
Pitt-Greenville Airport
4.6 mi
South Oak Aerodrome
6.4 mi
Boyd Field
9.4 mi
Flanagan Field
11.6 mi
Crafts Airport
14.4 mi
Schools
4 /10
E B Aycock Middle School
Public
6-8
757 Students
0.8 mi
4 /10
Elmhurst Elementary School
Public
K-5
390 Students
1.5 mi
6 /10
Eastern Elementary School
Public
K-5
786 Students
1.6 mi
3 /10
C M Eppes Middle School
Public
6-8
534 Students
1.7 mi
6 /10
Winterville Charter Academy
Charter
K-7
599 Students
1.8 mi
Data provided by GreatSchools. Ratings are based on test scores and additional metrics when available.
Parks
Peppermint Park
1.2 mi
Lewis Field
1.4 mi
Jaycees Park
1.5 mi
Bagwell Field
1.6 mi
Elm Street Park
1.8 mi
Entertainment
Carmike 12
0.7 mi
East Carolina University Softball Stadium
1.3 mi
Bate Foundation Track and Field Facility
1.3 mi
Johnson Stadium
1.3 mi
Clark-LeClair Stadium
1.4 mi
Pets
PetSmart
1.0 mi
Little Dog Park
2.6 mi
Pet Supplies Plus
2.9 mi
Invisible Fence
5.3 mi
Animal Care Veterinary Hospital
6.5 mi

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Madison Apartments have any available units?

The Madison Apartments has 9 units available starting at $1,149 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.

How much is rent in Greenville, NC?

Apartment Rentals in Greenville, NC start at $700/month.

What amenities does The Madison Apartments have?

Some of The Madison Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.

Is The Madison Apartments currently offering any rent specials?

The Madison Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Cold Weather, Cool Discounts, and limited-time pricing! Get your Administrative Fee FREE, and ask us about our reduced winter pricing! Stipulations apply, and specials are subject to change.

Is The Madison Apartments pet-friendly?

Yes, The Madison Apartments is pet-friendly.

Does The Madison Apartments offer parking?

No, The Madison Apartments does not offer parking.

Does The Madison Apartments have units with washers and dryers?

Yes, The Madison Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.

Does The Madison Apartments have a pool?

Yes, The Madison Apartments has a pool.

Does The Madison Apartments have accessible units?

No, The Madison Apartments does not have accessible units.

Does The Madison Apartments have units with dishwashers?

No, The Madison Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.