Property highlights
Experience vibrant living at The Madison Apartments, ideally situated in Greenville, NC, with close proximity to downtown's dynamic offerings. This community is perfect for those who appreciate convenience and upscale features, boasting resort-style amenities like a luxurious pool, fitness center, and a welcoming dog park. Residents enjoy modern interiors adorned with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Positioned with easy access to colleges and major employers, it's suited for professionals and students alike. Discover the locale's rich entertainment, dining, and shopping experiences just around the corner, making The Madison Apartments a thriving community to call home.
Rent Special
Cold Weather, Cool Discounts, and limited-time pricing! Get your Administrative Fee FREE, and ask us about our reduced winter pricing! Stipulations apply, and specials are subject to change.
Price and Availability
Verified 21 MIN ago
Two Bedroom Classic
$1,149
3
2 Bed
1.5 Bath
986 sqft
Unit 1988G
Avail. now
$1,149
Price updated 1/8/2025 $1,149
Unit 1996H
Avail. Mar 4
$1,255
Unit 2203B
Avail. Feb 24
$1,285
Two Bedroom Large
$1,310
3
2 Bed
2 Bath
1146 sqft
Unit 1994D
Avail. now
$1,310
Unit 1992E
Avail. now
$1,370
Unit 2183
Avail. Feb 7
$1,400
Price updated 1/23/2025 $1,400
Two Bedroom Grand
$1,349
3
2 Bed
2 Bath
1340 sqft
Unit 2010
Avail. now
$1,349
Price updated 1/17/2025 $1,349
Unit 2205C
Avail. now
$1,390
Unit 2032
Avail. now
$1,435
Location
2221 Hyde Dr, Greenville, NC 27858
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
The Madison brings both comfort and convenience in a Greenville, NC, location. Our Residents enjoy being near several colleges and major employers. Entertainment is within reach, with access to the vibrant downtown area, museums, shopping, and local festivities. Our pet-friendly community offers a sophisticated clubhouse, well-equipped fitness center, outdoor kitchen with dining area, resort-style swimming pool and sundeck, and a pet park. Our apartment home interiors include granite countertops and brushed nickel features. The Madison offers spacious two-bedroom floor plans with upscale modern features. Apply today to begin living your superior apartment lifestyle!
Property Details (Fees & Lease)
Income Requirement
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
UtilitiesRenter responsible for all utilities
Pet Policy
Pets allowed
Cats, dogs
rent
$25
limit
2
fee
$250
restrictions
Our community has no breed restrictions! Please contact the office for the full details.
Parking Details Open Lot: Included in lease. None.
Explore the Area
Grocery Stores
Supermercado El Rancho
0.4 mi
Walmart Neighborhood Market
0.6 mi
Harris Teeter
0.7 mi
Lidl
0.8 mi
Food Lion
0.8 mi
Restaurants
Paletería Deya
0.4 mi
Burger King
0.5 mi
Arby's
0.5 mi
Wendy's
0.6 mi
Little Caesars
0.6 mi
Public Transportation
Curry Court
1.3 mi
Charles Blvd and Stratford Arms
1.4 mi
Berkley and 14th
1.6 mi
Ficklen Drive
1.7 mi
Charles Boulevard and Ficklen Drive
1.8 mi
Airports
Pitt-Greenville Airport
4.6 mi
South Oak Aerodrome
6.4 mi
Boyd Field
9.4 mi
Flanagan Field
11.6 mi
Crafts Airport
14.4 mi
Schools
4
E B Aycock Middle School
0.8 mi
4
Elmhurst Elementary School
1.5 mi
6
Eastern Elementary School
1.6 mi
3
C M Eppes Middle School
1.7 mi
6
Winterville Charter Academy
1.8 mi
Parks
Peppermint Park
1.2 mi
Lewis Field
1.4 mi
Jaycees Park
1.5 mi
Bagwell Field
1.6 mi
Elm Street Park
1.8 mi
Entertainment
Carmike 12
0.7 mi
East Carolina University Softball Stadium
1.3 mi
Bate Foundation Track and Field Facility
1.3 mi
Johnson Stadium
1.3 mi
Clark-LeClair Stadium
1.4 mi
Pets
PetSmart
1.0 mi
Little Dog Park
2.6 mi
Pet Supplies Plus
2.9 mi
Invisible Fence
5.3 mi
Animal Care Veterinary Hospital
6.5 mi
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does The Madison Apartments have any available units?
The Madison Apartments has 9 units available starting at $1,149 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Greenville, NC?
Apartment Rentals in Greenville, NC start at $700/month.
What amenities does The Madison Apartments have?
Some of The Madison Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Madison Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Madison Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Cold Weather, Cool Discounts, and limited-time pricing! Get your Administrative Fee FREE, and ask us about our reduced winter pricing! Stipulations apply, and specials are subject to change.
Is The Madison Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Madison Apartments is pet-friendly.
Does The Madison Apartments offer parking?
No, The Madison Apartments does not offer parking.
Does The Madison Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Madison Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Madison Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Madison Apartments has a pool.
Does The Madison Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Madison Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Madison Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, The Madison Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
