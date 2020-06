Amenities

413 W. 3rd Street Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE FALL 2020- RENOVATED MUST SEE HOME - 3 bedroom 2 bath located within walking distance to uptown. This home has been renovated completely. Granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances, hardwood floors with an open floor plan. Both the front and the back have nice decks. Off Street parking available. This is a beautiful home and a must see.



