Home
/
Greenville, NC
/
4020 Laurel Ridge Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:25 PM

4020 Laurel Ridge Drive

4020 Laurel Ridge Drive · (859) 457-0371
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Greenville
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Location

4020 Laurel Ridge Drive, Greenville, NC 27834

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Minutes from Vidant, BRAND NEW home in a sought after neighborhood.3 Bedrooms/2.5 Baths, 2 Car Garage, Open Floor-plan offering Spacious Great-room with Gas Logs Fireplace opens to the Kitchen w/ Large Raised Bar Area & SS Appliances. Lovely LVP Floors Grace the First Floor Common Areas! Master Bath Has Jetted Tub, His & Her Sinks, & Separate Shower. Master Bedroom Also Features Private Balcony/Porch. All Bedrooms Have Walk-in Closets, Back Covered Patio and it comes with a WASHER and DRYER.Home is still under construction, pictures of a similar home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4020 Laurel Ridge Drive have any available units?
4020 Laurel Ridge Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4020 Laurel Ridge Drive have?
Some of 4020 Laurel Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4020 Laurel Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4020 Laurel Ridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4020 Laurel Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4020 Laurel Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenville.
Does 4020 Laurel Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4020 Laurel Ridge Drive does offer parking.
Does 4020 Laurel Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4020 Laurel Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4020 Laurel Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 4020 Laurel Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4020 Laurel Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4020 Laurel Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4020 Laurel Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4020 Laurel Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
