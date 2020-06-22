4020 Laurel Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Minutes from Vidant, BRAND NEW home in a sought after neighborhood.3 Bedrooms/2.5 Baths, 2 Car Garage, Open Floor-plan offering Spacious Great-room with Gas Logs Fireplace opens to the Kitchen w/ Large Raised Bar Area & SS Appliances. Lovely LVP Floors Grace the First Floor Common Areas! Master Bath Has Jetted Tub, His & Her Sinks, & Separate Shower. Master Bedroom Also Features Private Balcony/Porch. All Bedrooms Have Walk-in Closets, Back Covered Patio and it comes with a WASHER and DRYER.Home is still under construction, pictures of a similar home.