3822 Sterling Pointe Dr Unit LL2

Amenities
Professionally Managed by Ideal Property Management Group, LLC
2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse located at Sterling Pointe. Beautifully upgraded and remodeled. Kitchen comes with brand new black/stainless stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave, Enclosed patio with storage off kitchen. Spacious living room with fireplace. New blinds, light fixtures, all new LVP flooring downstairs, and new carpet upstairs, new lighting throughout, and many more upgrades.
Plenty of room in bedrooms and large bathroom upstairs. Washer & dryer hookups. Sorry no pets
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3510745)