3822 Sterling Pointe Dr Unit LL2
Last updated May 6 2020 at 9:57 AM

3822 Sterling Pointe Dr Unit LL2

3822 L2 Sterling Pointe Dr · (252) 756-8488
Location

3822 L2 Sterling Pointe Dr, Greenville, NC 28590

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $725 · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Professionally Managed by Ideal Property Management Group, LLC

2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse located at Sterling Pointe. Beautifully upgraded and remodeled. Kitchen comes with brand new black/stainless stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave, Enclosed patio with storage off kitchen. Spacious living room with fireplace. New blinds, light fixtures, all new LVP flooring downstairs, and new carpet upstairs, new lighting throughout, and many more upgrades.
Plenty of room in bedrooms and large bathroom upstairs. Washer & dryer hookups. Sorry no pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3510745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3822 Sterling Pointe Dr Unit LL2 have any available units?
3822 Sterling Pointe Dr Unit LL2 has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3822 Sterling Pointe Dr Unit LL2 have?
Some of 3822 Sterling Pointe Dr Unit LL2's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3822 Sterling Pointe Dr Unit LL2 currently offering any rent specials?
3822 Sterling Pointe Dr Unit LL2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3822 Sterling Pointe Dr Unit LL2 pet-friendly?
No, 3822 Sterling Pointe Dr Unit LL2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenville.
Does 3822 Sterling Pointe Dr Unit LL2 offer parking?
No, 3822 Sterling Pointe Dr Unit LL2 does not offer parking.
Does 3822 Sterling Pointe Dr Unit LL2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3822 Sterling Pointe Dr Unit LL2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3822 Sterling Pointe Dr Unit LL2 have a pool?
No, 3822 Sterling Pointe Dr Unit LL2 does not have a pool.
Does 3822 Sterling Pointe Dr Unit LL2 have accessible units?
No, 3822 Sterling Pointe Dr Unit LL2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3822 Sterling Pointe Dr Unit LL2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3822 Sterling Pointe Dr Unit LL2 has units with dishwashers.
