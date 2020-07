Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This appealing brick home offers approximately 1,560 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Large fenced backyard that backs up to Eastern elementary school and is walking distance to Jaycee Park. Convenient to Vidant Medical and less than 1.5 miles from campus and on ECU bus route. 2 year lease and a minimum credit score of 650 required. Pets considered.