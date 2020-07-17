202 Crestline Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Professionally Managed by iDeal Property Management Group, LLC



Available for sublease as is call office for details!



This sublease has a 5 month remaining lease, an additional year lease is required at the time of signing for the sublease.



Gorgeous remodeled and upgraded home on Crestline in the Belvedere Club Pines Subdivision off Greenville Blvd. Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home with covered carport. Dining room leads onto a large back deck with fenced in back yard perfect for family entertaining. Spacious open living area, with dining room off kitchen and living room. Kitchen comes with brand new stainless stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & built in microwave. And lots of cabinet space, a plus! Laundry area off kitchen at carport entrance into home with washer & dryer hookups. New lighting and new blinds throughout. Beautifully redone hardwood flooring. Spacious bedrooms, with master having a full attached bathroom. This home is a must see!!

Pet friendly!! With breed restrictions, weight restrictions, nonrefundable pet deposit and small monthly fee

School Districts - Ridgewood Elementary,EB Aycock Middle School, South Central High School



(RLNE3055149)