Greenville, NC
202 Crestline Blvd
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

202 Crestline Blvd

202 Crestline Boulevard · (252) 756-8488
Location

202 Crestline Boulevard, Greenville, NC 27834

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1300 · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Professionally Managed by iDeal Property Management Group, LLC

Available for sublease as is call office for details!

This sublease has a 5 month remaining lease, an additional year lease is required at the time of signing for the sublease.

Gorgeous remodeled and upgraded home on Crestline in the Belvedere Club Pines Subdivision off Greenville Blvd. Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home with covered carport. Dining room leads onto a large back deck with fenced in back yard perfect for family entertaining. Spacious open living area, with dining room off kitchen and living room. Kitchen comes with brand new stainless stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & built in microwave. And lots of cabinet space, a plus! Laundry area off kitchen at carport entrance into home with washer & dryer hookups. New lighting and new blinds throughout. Beautifully redone hardwood flooring. Spacious bedrooms, with master having a full attached bathroom. This home is a must see!!
Pet friendly!! With breed restrictions, weight restrictions, nonrefundable pet deposit and small monthly fee
School Districts - Ridgewood Elementary,EB Aycock Middle School, South Central High School

(RLNE3055149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Crestline Blvd have any available units?
202 Crestline Blvd has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 Crestline Blvd have?
Some of 202 Crestline Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Crestline Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
202 Crestline Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Crestline Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 Crestline Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 202 Crestline Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 202 Crestline Blvd offers parking.
Does 202 Crestline Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Crestline Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Crestline Blvd have a pool?
No, 202 Crestline Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 202 Crestline Blvd have accessible units?
No, 202 Crestline Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Crestline Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 Crestline Blvd has units with dishwashers.
