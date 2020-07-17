1851 Cambria Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

This is the Hawthorne Plan featuring a 2 story foyer, great room w/corner fp., kitchen with eat -in bar, stainless appliances and open to the dining-great room all with laminate wood floors, and 1/2 bath downstairs. All bedrooms are upstairs with master suite w/ walk-in closet & builtins, master bath with double sinks, whirlpool tub and separate shower, water closet and tile floors, laundry room, 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. Exterior features include a garage, screened porch w/ storage and fenced backyard.