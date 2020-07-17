All apartments in Greenville
1851 Cambria Drive
Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:00 AM

1851 Cambria Drive

1851 A Cambria Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1851 A Cambria Dr, Greenville, NC 27834

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This is the Hawthorne Plan featuring a 2 story foyer, great room w/corner fp., kitchen with eat -in bar, stainless appliances and open to the dining-great room all with laminate wood floors, and 1/2 bath downstairs. All bedrooms are upstairs with master suite w/ walk-in closet & builtins, master bath with double sinks, whirlpool tub and separate shower, water closet and tile floors, laundry room, 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. Exterior features include a garage, screened porch w/ storage and fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1851 Cambria Drive have any available units?
1851 Cambria Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenville, NC.
How much is rent in Greenville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1851 Cambria Drive have?
Some of 1851 Cambria Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1851 Cambria Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1851 Cambria Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1851 Cambria Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1851 Cambria Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenville.
Does 1851 Cambria Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1851 Cambria Drive offers parking.
Does 1851 Cambria Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1851 Cambria Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1851 Cambria Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1851 Cambria Drive has a pool.
Does 1851 Cambria Drive have accessible units?
No, 1851 Cambria Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1851 Cambria Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1851 Cambria Drive has units with dishwashers.
