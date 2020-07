Amenities

120 H Chandler Drive Available 08/07/20 COMING SOON--AUGUST 2020 KARRINGTON CROSSING - This beautiful 3 BR 2.5 Bath located in desired Karrington Crossing. It is close to the medical district and perfectly located for dining and shopping. French doors open to a formal dining area or an office / workout space with molding throughout. 2 inch blinds throughout the home. Wood laminate and carpet downstairs and all bedrooms upstairs with carpeting. The laundry closet is already equipped with newer Samsung Washer & Dryer included. Electric fireplace with remote.Vertical blinds at the patio doorway, ceiling fan with lights in the living room. The kitchen is open and has an island with sink and counter area with electrical outlet access for convenience. The kitchen is equipped with all stainless appliances.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4987534)