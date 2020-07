Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Easy access to ECU and downtown on bus route. This 3 bedroom 3 bath townhouse provides a separate bedroom with bath for each which makes it ideal for roommates. Features include a greatroom with vaulted ceiling, study or dining room, kitchen with breakfast nook and all appliances (stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer/dryer). Downstairs bedroom with full bath, patio and outside storage, 2 additional bedroom each with private baths upstairs.