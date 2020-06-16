All apartments in Greenville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1000 W Wright Rd

1000 West Wright Road · (252) 756-8488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1000 West Wright Road, Greenville, NC 27858

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1400 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 09/07/20 PRELEASING FOR THE FALL! Call for details.
This is a beautiful spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home within walking and driving distance of ECU Campus. Located only minutes from ECU, It is also close and convenient to many stores / restaurants. This home has an open layout with a comfortable feel. Kitchen comes with stove, fridge and a full size washer & dryer. In 2019 many upgrades were completed throughout. Large back deck perfect for entertaining. Downstairs has large living area, kitchen, dining area, washer room, master bedroom and bath. Upstairs is 3 more bedrooms and full bath in hallway.

(RLNE5616591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 W Wright Rd have any available units?
1000 W Wright Rd has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 W Wright Rd have?
Some of 1000 W Wright Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 W Wright Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1000 W Wright Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 W Wright Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 W Wright Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1000 W Wright Rd offer parking?
No, 1000 W Wright Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1000 W Wright Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 W Wright Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 W Wright Rd have a pool?
No, 1000 W Wright Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1000 W Wright Rd have accessible units?
No, 1000 W Wright Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 W Wright Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 W Wright Rd has units with dishwashers.
