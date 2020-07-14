Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony range hardwood floors w/d hookup cable included microwave oven recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly concierge

Pinecroft Place Apartments......Greensboro's top destination for sustainable affordability, comfort, convenience, and privacy! Our beautifully landscaped grounds, thoughtful floorplans and inclusive rent program are just a few of the features at this pet-friendly community! Our ideal location offers easy access to everywhere you work, shop and play while providing a comfortable lifestyle at affordable prices. Amenities consist of inclusive rent programs (100 MB internet, premium cable, gas, water, and trash; tenant is responsible for electricity), 24-hour maintenance, fitness center, swimming pool, playground, grilling stations, nightly patrol service, business center, resident social activities, and flexible lease terms. Preferred employer discounts given to Guilford County School Employees, First Responders, Military, and Health Care Providers. Offering self-guided and virtual tours!! Call 336-292-4910 to hear about our current specials, and make Pinecr