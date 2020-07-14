All apartments in Greensboro
Find more places like Pinecroft Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greensboro, NC
/
Pinecroft Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:07 PM

Pinecroft Place

1606 J Pinecroft Rd · (336) 664-8342
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Apply Today and $ave! Application Fee - $35 per person Waived Administrative Fee - $125 savings $250 Off First Full Month's Rent! Restrictions Apply. Offer expires 7/31/2020
Browse Similar Places
Greensboro
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1606 J Pinecroft Rd, Greensboro, NC 27407

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1800B-M · Avail. now

$840

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

Unit 1802H-M · Avail. now

$840

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

Unit 1616E-M · Avail. now

$840

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1600C-P · Avail. Aug 7

$935

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 1708H-M · Avail. now

$980

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit 1604E-P · Avail. Jul 17

$980

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pinecroft Place.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
cable included
microwave
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
concierge
Take A Virtual Tour Now!

Pinecroft Place Apartments......Greensboro's top destination for sustainable affordability, comfort, convenience, and privacy! Our beautifully landscaped grounds, thoughtful floorplans and inclusive rent program are just a few of the features at this pet-friendly community! Our ideal location offers easy access to everywhere you work, shop and play while providing a comfortable lifestyle at affordable prices. Amenities consist of inclusive rent programs (100 MB internet, premium cable, gas, water, and trash; tenant is responsible for electricity), 24-hour maintenance, fitness center, swimming pool, playground, grilling stations, nightly patrol service, business center, resident social activities, and flexible lease terms. Preferred employer discounts given to Guilford County School Employees, First Responders, Military, and Health Care Providers. Offering self-guided and virtual tours!! Call 336-292-4910 to hear about our current specials, and make Pinecr

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $250 -1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 1 (1 pet); $400 (2 or 3 pets)
limit: 3
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pinecroft Place have any available units?
Pinecroft Place has 10 units available starting at $840 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does Pinecroft Place have?
Some of Pinecroft Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pinecroft Place currently offering any rent specials?
Pinecroft Place is offering the following rent specials: Apply Today and $ave! Application Fee - $35 per person Waived Administrative Fee - $125 savings $250 Off First Full Month's Rent! Restrictions Apply. Offer expires 7/31/2020
Is Pinecroft Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Pinecroft Place is pet friendly.
Does Pinecroft Place offer parking?
Yes, Pinecroft Place offers parking.
Does Pinecroft Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pinecroft Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pinecroft Place have a pool?
Yes, Pinecroft Place has a pool.
Does Pinecroft Place have accessible units?
Yes, Pinecroft Place has accessible units.
Does Pinecroft Place have units with dishwashers?
No, Pinecroft Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Pinecroft Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Enclave at Deep River
4203 River Birch Loop
Greensboro, NC 27265
Four Seasons Town Homes
2705 Four Seasons Blvd
Greensboro, NC 27406
Hawthorne at Horse Pen Creek
3311 Horse Pen Creek Rd
Greensboro, NC 27410
Landon Creek
4495 Old Battleground Rd, Apt 1H
Greensboro, NC 27410
Pointe at Irving Park
3100 N Elm St
Greensboro, NC 27408
Drawbridge Creek
3520 Drawbridge Pkwy
Greensboro, NC 27410
Brassfield Park
1921 New Garden Rd
Greensboro, NC 27410
Stonesthrow Apartment Homes
3501 Farmington Dr
Greensboro, NC 27407

Similar Pages

Greensboro 1 BedroomsGreensboro 2 Bedrooms
Greensboro Apartments with PoolGreensboro Dog Friendly Apartments
Greensboro Pet Friendly PlacesOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCWinston-Salem, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Concord, NCHigh Point, NCApex, NCBurlington, NC
Carrboro, NCKernersville, NCMebane, NCSalisbury, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Greensboro
Greensboro CollegeCatawba College
Forsyth Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity