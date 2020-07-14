All apartments in Greensboro
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Lake Brandt Apartment Homes

2403 Lake Brandt Pl · (336) 203-8593
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2403 Lake Brandt Pl, Greensboro, NC 27455
Brandt Trace Farms

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2402-G · Avail. Aug 15

$938

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2400-U · Avail. Sep 15

$915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 883 sqft

Unit 2414-U · Avail. Jul 25

$985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 883 sqft

Unit 2420-B · Avail. Aug 20

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lake Brandt Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
ceiling fan
ice maker
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
e-payments
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
At the foot of the mountains in North Carolina sits three beautiful cities. The largest is Greensboro. Tucked away in the northwest corner of this growing metropolis is a wilderness that people discover and fall in love with. As they wander through the endless trails between Guilford Courthouse National Military Park and Bur-Mil Park, outdoor lovers suddenly find themselves in a unique community. The Greenway trail winds past a 24 hour, heated indoor pool attached to a large fitness center.

In the summer, the community's residents can be seen grilling by the outdoor pool, playing tennis on the two courts, washing their vehicles at the Car Care Center, walking their pet or riding their bike. Residents rave about their beautifully upgraded apartments with ebony countertops, Whirlpool appliances including a microwave, walk-in closets, private balconies, and wood-burning fireplaces. Our friendly go out of their way to ensure that every resident request or maintenance concern is answered

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 3
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds and weighing no more than 70lbs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Lake Brandt Apartment Homes have any available units?
Lake Brandt Apartment Homes has 5 units available starting at $915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does Lake Brandt Apartment Homes have?
Some of Lake Brandt Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lake Brandt Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Lake Brandt Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lake Brandt Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Lake Brandt Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Lake Brandt Apartment Homes offer parking?
No, Lake Brandt Apartment Homes does not offer parking.
Does Lake Brandt Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lake Brandt Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lake Brandt Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Lake Brandt Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Lake Brandt Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Lake Brandt Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Lake Brandt Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lake Brandt Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.

