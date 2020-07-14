Lake Brandt Apartment Homes.

Amenities
At the foot of the mountains in North Carolina sits three beautiful cities. The largest is Greensboro. Tucked away in the northwest corner of this growing metropolis is a wilderness that people discover and fall in love with. As they wander through the endless trails between Guilford Courthouse National Military Park and Bur-Mil Park, outdoor lovers suddenly find themselves in a unique community. The Greenway trail winds past a 24 hour, heated indoor pool attached to a large fitness center.
In the summer, the community's residents can be seen grilling by the outdoor pool, playing tennis on the two courts, washing their vehicles at the Car Care Center, walking their pet or riding their bike. Residents rave about their beautifully upgraded apartments with ebony countertops, Whirlpool appliances including a microwave, walk-in closets, private balconies, and wood-burning fireplaces. Our friendly go out of their way to ensure that every resident request or maintenance concern is answered