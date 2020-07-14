Lake Brandt Apartment Homes.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel bathtub ceiling fan ice maker oven range Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance coffee bar e-payments internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal

At the foot of the mountains in North Carolina sits three beautiful cities. The largest is Greensboro. Tucked away in the northwest corner of this growing metropolis is a wilderness that people discover and fall in love with. As they wander through the endless trails between Guilford Courthouse National Military Park and Bur-Mil Park, outdoor lovers suddenly find themselves in a unique community. The Greenway trail winds past a 24 hour, heated indoor pool attached to a large fitness center.



In the summer, the community's residents can be seen grilling by the outdoor pool, playing tennis on the two courts, washing their vehicles at the Car Care Center, walking their pet or riding their bike. Residents rave about their beautifully upgraded apartments with ebony countertops, Whirlpool appliances including a microwave, walk-in closets, private balconies, and wood-burning fireplaces. Our friendly go out of their way to ensure that every resident request or maintenance concern is answered