Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

49 Apartments for rent in Kernersville, NC with garage

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
17 Units Available
The Grove at Kernersville
1014 Grays Land Rd, Kernersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1300 sqft
Vibrant, amenity-rich community, a quick trip from Winston-Salem and Greensboro. Brand new apartments feature beautiful gourmet kitchens, spa-like bathrooms and large windows with plenty of natural light.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Meadows
1341 Ellis Forest Rd, Kernersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1364 sqft
Located between I-40 and Highway 66. Furnished homes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and carpet. Community offers a putting green, a pool, a game room and a playground.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1826 Iron Horse Road
1826 Iron Horse Dr, Kernersville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2340 sqft
Brand new construction, be the first to live in this gorgeous 4 bed 2.5 bath with loft bonus area, 2 car garage. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and an oversized panty.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1021 Megan Cross Lane
1021 Megan Cross Lane, Kernersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
Deck and fenced in yard are just a few of the great features of this home. Ready to move in immediately. Great location between Greensboro and Winston-Salem.
Results within 1 mile of Kernersville

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4501 Kernersville Rd
4501 Kernersville Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
Nice 3/BR Brick Home /Complete Remodel/For Rent - Property Id: 289893 Nice Completely Remodeled 3/BR, 1.5/BTH Brick Rancher W/2 Car Garage W/ Large Storage Area ,Corner Lot, Large Front & Back Yard.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:21am
1 Unit Available
580 Barnesdale Ridge Road
580 Barnsdale Ridge Road, Forsyth County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2300 sqft
Available for move-in starting 8/1/2020 4 bedrooms | 2.5 baths | Large backyard Beautiful, spacious home for rent in Kernersville with 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1570 Welford Dr
1570 Welford Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2200 sqft
2 Story Home with 3 Bedrooms Plus A Loft and Double Garage in Kernersville - Check out this spacious 2 story built in 2015 with approx 2231 square feet and a double garage.
Results within 5 miles of Kernersville
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
18 Units Available
Plantation at Pleasant Ridge
1198 Pleasant Ridge Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$953
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,326
1390 sqft
Pet-friendly community. Stunning views. Nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Cozy fireplaces and private patios available. Easy commuting and within the Guilford School District. Near I-73.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Laurel Oak Ranch
8 Units Available
Laurel Springs
1281 Old Plank Rd, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$706
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$911
1340 sqft
Just a stone's throw from High Point University, these comfortable one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer a variety of amenities. These include full-sized W/D hookups, open floor plans, oversized closets and pantries.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1540 Chimney Rock Dr
1540 Chimney Rock Drive, Forsyth County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2258 sqft
1540 Chimney Rock Dr Available 06/15/20 Spacious Cape Cod Style House With Basement For Rent - Check out this remodeled 1.5 story home with a basement. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths plus a rec room in the lower level.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
324 Robyn's Glen Circle
324 Robyns Glen Cir, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
2 bedroom home NW schools - Immaculate 2 bedroom-2.5 baths located in a well maintained Robyn's Glen subdivision.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Laurel Oak Ranch
1 Unit Available
6066 Birkdale Dr.
6066 Birkdale Drive, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single family home with excellent schools! - Property Id: 19773 Beautiful single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and single car garage; Fenced back yard, plenty of storage space and his and hers closet on master

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Embark Oaks
1 Unit Available
2215 Fosterdale West Lane
2215 Fosterdale West Lane, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1794 sqft
This home is ideal for an executive type family. It is also ideal for persons that may want to work from home. There is a large home office area in the basement that is large enough for 2 individuals to work from home at same time.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3669 Thornaby Cir
3669 Thornaby Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1205 sqft
3669 Thornaby Cir Available 05/01/20 3BR/2BA Ranch off Kernersville Rd. w/fenced yard available 5/1 - Spacious 3BR/2BA and 1-car garage home on convenient location just off Kernersville Rd and High Point Rd.
Results within 10 miles of Kernersville
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Reserve at Bridford
1402 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$837
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,357
1247 sqft
Luxurious Greensboro homes in well-maintained community with private lake. Units have gourmet kitchens, ice makers and 9-foot ceilings. Coffee bar, clubhouse and car wash area. Just north of I-73. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:16am
Downtown Winston-Salem
12 Units Available
Winston Factory Lofts
675 N Main St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,300
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1243 sqft
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
$
Downtown Winston-Salem
22 Units Available
Winston Factory Lofts II
675 North Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
498 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1089 sqft
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Bridford Lake
1150 Bridford Lake Cir, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$855
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,236
1434 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-73. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookup and other luxurious amenities. Community features include 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Winston-Salem
12 Units Available
Plant 64
545 Power Plant Cir, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,159
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to the guidance on COVID-19 and for the safety and well-being of our team members, residents, and customers, site management offices are closed to the general public.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:17am
16 Units Available
Legacy at Twin Oaks
5269 Hilltop Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,011
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,078
1283 sqft
In-unit amenities include walk in closets, ice maker, and extra storage. Community offers 24-hour gym, coffee bar, dog park, and more. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Abbington Place
1521 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$730
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1418 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with dog park. New business center, lounge and car care center available. Tennis courts, sand volleyball and swimming pool available. Close to area universities and public schools.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Winston-Salem
83 Units Available
Link Apartments Innovation Quarter
530 North Patterson Ave, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,124
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1115 sqft
Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
37 Units Available
Palladium Park
3902 Pallas Way, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$912
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,001
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,231
1443 sqft
Oversized floor plans, with walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups and granite counters. Utility packages allow for all-in-one rent payment. Pool, gym and media theater. Surrounded by shopping center full of restaurants, stores and multi-screen cinema.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
30 Units Available
7029 West
7029 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$864
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1524 sqft
Upscale floor plans overlooking the pool area. Apartments feature granite countertops and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a tennis court, playground, internet cafe and 24-hour cardio studio. Garage available. Dog park on site.
City Guide for Kernersville, NC

People travel from all over to walk through Kernersville's Korner's Folly, the personal home of the grandson of the town's founder. Because the home was built piecemeal over several years, the home is a maze of different ceiling heights on seven levels. More than a dozen fireplaces fill the 22 rooms of the home.

Just nine miles east of Winston-Salem, Kernersville is perfectly situated within the Piedmont Triad metro of Greensboro-High Point-Winston-Salem. Its tobacco farming history is still an integral part of its present, although the town has kept up with the times with plenty of retail, restaurants and infrastructure to keep its residents happy and content without having to drive up the road to the bigger cities on either side. Town founder Joseph Kerner bought the land in 1817 and named it Kerners Crossroads. When it was incorporated in 1873, the name was changed to Kernersville. The town has seen several presidents pass through, starting with George Washington, who enjoyed breakfast at Dobson's Tavern. About 200 years later, another George -- George W. Bush -- gave a speech on economy at the Deere-Hitachi plant. Just a few years after that speech, Bill Clinton gave another speech at a local high school while on his wife's presidential campaign trail. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Kernersville, NC

Kernersville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

