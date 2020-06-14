10 Apartments for rent in Thomasville, NC with garage

Apartment List
1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
105 Ford Street
105 Ford Street, Thomasville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$975
1546 sqft
Brick gem in Thomasville - This adorable house is a steal! Two bedrooms with closets and two without makes this a space with plenty of room for everyone.
Results within 5 miles of Thomasville
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Laurel Oak Ranch
8 Units Available
Laurel Springs
1281 Old Plank Rd, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$706
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$911
1340 sqft
Just a stone's throw from High Point University, these comfortable one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer a variety of amenities. These include full-sized W/D hookups, open floor plans, oversized closets and pantries.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1017 Hawick Dr
1017 Hawick Drive, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1917 sqft
Now Available! 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Burton Run! - To schedule a tour, go to our website RENTrrc.com! Wonderful 3 bed, 2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Laurel Oak Ranch
1 Unit Available
6066 Birkdale Dr.
6066 Birkdale Drive, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single family home with excellent schools! - Property Id: 19773 Beautiful single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and single car garage; Fenced back yard, plenty of storage space and his and hers closet on master
Results within 10 miles of Thomasville
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
37 Units Available
Palladium Park
3902 Pallas Way, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$912
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,001
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,231
1443 sqft
Oversized floor plans, with walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups and granite counters. Utility packages allow for all-in-one rent payment. Pool, gym and media theater. Surrounded by shopping center full of restaurants, stores and multi-screen cinema.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
3022 Wellingford Street
3022 Wellingford Drive, High Point, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1800 sqft
Large Brick Ranch Home with Detached Garage in High Point Four Bedrooms and Two Full Bathrooms. Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances including: Stove, Refrigerator, Dish-Washer and Built-In Microwave.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
602 FAIRVIEW DR
602 Fairview Drive, Lexington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
2024 sqft
4BDRM 2 BA HOME IN LEXINGTON. - 4 BDRM 2 BA HOME. 2 BDRM'S UP 2 DOWN. STOVE, REF, D.W. W/D CONNECTIONS IN BASEMENT, BASEMENT STORAGE, 2 GARAGES. HARDWOOD & TILE FLOORS. GAS HEAT WITH GAS LOGS IN FIREPLACE. CENTRAL AC.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3520 Pine Valley Rd.
3520 Pine Valley Road, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Large Ranch Home with Basement on Quiet Street - Looking for a great home with plenty of space indoors and out? This is the house for you. Brick Ranch style home with hard floors throughout.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
104 Mendenhall Road
104 Mendenhall Road, Jamestown, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
2000 sqft
Large Updated Home w/ Sun Room and Basement. Three Bedrooms and Two Full Bathrooms upstairs - the Finished Basement could be used as the third Bedroom or a Den. Hardwood and Laminate Flooring. Kitchen has Granite Counter-tops.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Colony Park
1 Unit Available
2920 Sussex Dr.
2920 Sussex Drive, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1650 sqft
Adorable 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Ranch Style Home in Great Jamestown Neighborhood - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath One level Ranch Style Home on quiet street in Jamestown. Huge living room w/ fireplace and cozy fireplace seat.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Thomasville, NC

Thomasville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

