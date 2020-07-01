916 South Lindell Road

Amenities
Duplex – Off Spring Garden Street.
Must See! Like New & Great Value.
Three Bedrooms and One Bathroom.
Kitchen has: Stove and Refrigerator
Washer & Dryer Hook-ups.
Central Heat & Air - Gas Heat.
Wood Like floors in the Living Room and Carpet in the Bedrooms.
Approximately 700 square foot.
Ceiling Fan and Blinds.
Yard Maintenance is included.
Address: 916 S. Lindell Road, Greensboro NC 27403
Directions: From Holden or Aycock turn onto Spring Garden Street then turn onto Lindell.
Rent is $750, Security Deposit is also $750 and there is a $50 application fee per adult.
For more information or to set up a time to view the property please call Triad Property Managers at 336-365-8020
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.