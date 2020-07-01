916 South Lindell Road

Amenities

Duplex – Off Spring Garden Street.

Must See! Like New & Great Value.

Three Bedrooms and One Bathroom.

Kitchen has: Stove and Refrigerator

Washer & Dryer Hook-ups.

Central Heat & Air - Gas Heat.

Wood Like floors in the Living Room and Carpet in the Bedrooms.

Approximately 700 square foot.

Ceiling Fan and Blinds.

Yard Maintenance is included.

Address: 916 S. Lindell Road, Greensboro NC 27403

Directions: From Holden or Aycock turn onto Spring Garden Street then turn onto Lindell.

Rent is $750, Security Deposit is also $750 and there is a $50 application fee per adult.

For more information or to set up a time to view the property please call Triad Property Managers at 336-365-8020



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.