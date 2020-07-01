All apartments in Greensboro
Find more places like 916 South Lindell Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greensboro, NC
/
916 South Lindell Road
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:43 PM

916 South Lindell Road

916 South Lindell Road · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1869492
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Greensboro
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

916 South Lindell Road, Greensboro, NC 27403
Lindley Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$750

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Duplex – Off Spring Garden Street.
Must See! Like New & Great Value.
Three Bedrooms and One Bathroom.
Kitchen has: Stove and Refrigerator
Washer & Dryer Hook-ups.
Central Heat & Air - Gas Heat.
Wood Like floors in the Living Room and Carpet in the Bedrooms.
Approximately 700 square foot.
Ceiling Fan and Blinds.
Yard Maintenance is included.
Address: 916 S. Lindell Road, Greensboro NC 27403
Directions: From Holden or Aycock turn onto Spring Garden Street then turn onto Lindell.
Rent is $750, Security Deposit is also $750 and there is a $50 application fee per adult.
For more information or to set up a time to view the property please call Triad Property Managers at 336-365-8020

Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 South Lindell Road have any available units?
916 South Lindell Road has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 916 South Lindell Road have?
Some of 916 South Lindell Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 South Lindell Road currently offering any rent specials?
916 South Lindell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 South Lindell Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 916 South Lindell Road is pet friendly.
Does 916 South Lindell Road offer parking?
No, 916 South Lindell Road does not offer parking.
Does 916 South Lindell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 South Lindell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 South Lindell Road have a pool?
No, 916 South Lindell Road does not have a pool.
Does 916 South Lindell Road have accessible units?
No, 916 South Lindell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 916 South Lindell Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 916 South Lindell Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 916 South Lindell Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Enclave at Deep River
4203 River Birch Loop
Greensboro, NC 27265
The Village Lofts
309 Pisgah Church Rd
Greensboro, NC 27455
Allerton Place Apartment Homes
3201 Allerton Cir
Greensboro, NC 27409
Hawthorne at Friendly
900 Hobbs Road
Greensboro, NC 27410
Lake's Edge Apartments
5646 W Market St
Greensboro, NC 27409
Reserve at Bridford
1402 Bridford Pkwy
Greensboro, NC 27407
The Avenue
5939 W Friendly Ave
Greensboro, NC 27410
Brassfield Park
1921 New Garden Rd
Greensboro, NC 27410

Similar Pages

Greensboro 1 BedroomsGreensboro 2 Bedrooms
Greensboro Apartments with PoolsGreensboro Dog Friendly Apartments
Greensboro Pet Friendly PlacesOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCWinston-Salem, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Concord, NCHigh Point, NCApex, NCBurlington, NC
Carrboro, NCKernersville, NCMebane, NCSalisbury, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Greensboro
Greensboro CollegeCatawba College
Forsyth Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity