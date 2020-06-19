All apartments in Greensboro
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

907 South Josephine Boyd St

907 S Josephine Boyd St · (336) 272-0767
Location

907 S Josephine Boyd St, Greensboro, NC 27403
Glenwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 907 South Josephine Boyd St · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Spacious Unit Close to UNCG- Self Guided Tour Available! -
Check out this three bedroom home with an open floor plan close to UNC-G and downtown Greensboro. This home comes with a large deck and spacious living room perfect for entertaining.

To schedule a self guided tour, please visit the following link. To enter the property you will use the side door at the top of the stairs. Please note that the bottom level is off limits to renters and is not included with this rental.
https://rentahome.appfolio.com/listings/showings/new?listable_uid=84f1a42d-07cb-46a7-b4a4-366c133e28b1&source=Website

Please call our office to set up a tour of the property (336)272-0767. Go to our website, www.gsorentahome.com to view more listings like this home. Thanks, Rent-A-Home of the Triad, Inc.
**NO CO-SIGNERS**

(RLNE4015121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 South Josephine Boyd St have any available units?
907 South Josephine Boyd St has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 907 South Josephine Boyd St have?
Some of 907 South Josephine Boyd St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 South Josephine Boyd St currently offering any rent specials?
907 South Josephine Boyd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 South Josephine Boyd St pet-friendly?
No, 907 South Josephine Boyd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greensboro.
Does 907 South Josephine Boyd St offer parking?
No, 907 South Josephine Boyd St does not offer parking.
Does 907 South Josephine Boyd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 907 South Josephine Boyd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 South Josephine Boyd St have a pool?
No, 907 South Josephine Boyd St does not have a pool.
Does 907 South Josephine Boyd St have accessible units?
No, 907 South Josephine Boyd St does not have accessible units.
Does 907 South Josephine Boyd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 907 South Josephine Boyd St has units with dishwashers.
