817 Spring Garden Street Available 07/29/20 COMING SOON TO MAKE APPT. CLOSE TO AVAILABLE DATE LISTED! - COMING SOON TO LEASE/VIEW! Do not apply until you have viewed in person. AVAILABLE DATE on our website RENTrrc.com where appts can then be made and more information!



Charming 3 bed/1.5 bath featuring hardwood floors, french doors and built in china/bookcase! Lovely, dining room and spacious kitchen w/granite! Enjoy cozy porch to relax in your leisure time! A must see! All Gas, Central Air. Washer/Dryer connections in basement. Fireplace for decorative purposes only however brings character to the room! Attic storage! Gas Heat and Central Air. 1264 sq feet and built in 1926!



View Qualifications at RENTrrc.com- RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE- An additional $27 Monthly Fee will be assessed monthly. For detailed information visit: https://www.rentrrc.com/uploads/screeningcriteriaanddisclosure.pdf



