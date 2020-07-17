All apartments in Greensboro
6702 W. Friendly Ave. Unit 3A.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

6702 W. Friendly Ave. Unit 3A

6702 West Friendly Avenue · (336) 203-7658 ext. 100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6702 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27410

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6702 W. Friendly Ave. Unit 3A · Avail. Jul 31

$895

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1034 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6702 W. Friendly Ave. Unit 3A Available 07/31/20 COMING SOON TO MAKE APPT. CLOSE TO AVAILABLE DATE LISTED! - COMING SOON TO LEASE/VIEW – Avail. Date at RENTrrc.com, hit SCHEDULE VIEWING now & we will notify when the property opens for tour appointments!

Awesome 1st floor 2 bed, 2 bath condo features attractive laminate flooring throughout! 2 spacious bedrooms gas log fireplace to cozy up to & built-in shelves in living room!

View Qualifications at RENTrrc.com- RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE- An additional $27 Monthly Fee will be assessed monthly. For detailed information visit: https://www.rentrrc.com/uploads/screeningcriteriaanddisclosure.pdf

(RLNE5896625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6702 W. Friendly Ave. Unit 3A have any available units?
6702 W. Friendly Ave. Unit 3A has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
Is 6702 W. Friendly Ave. Unit 3A currently offering any rent specials?
6702 W. Friendly Ave. Unit 3A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6702 W. Friendly Ave. Unit 3A pet-friendly?
Yes, 6702 W. Friendly Ave. Unit 3A is pet friendly.
Does 6702 W. Friendly Ave. Unit 3A offer parking?
No, 6702 W. Friendly Ave. Unit 3A does not offer parking.
Does 6702 W. Friendly Ave. Unit 3A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6702 W. Friendly Ave. Unit 3A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6702 W. Friendly Ave. Unit 3A have a pool?
No, 6702 W. Friendly Ave. Unit 3A does not have a pool.
Does 6702 W. Friendly Ave. Unit 3A have accessible units?
No, 6702 W. Friendly Ave. Unit 3A does not have accessible units.
Does 6702 W. Friendly Ave. Unit 3A have units with dishwashers?
No, 6702 W. Friendly Ave. Unit 3A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6702 W. Friendly Ave. Unit 3A have units with air conditioning?
No, 6702 W. Friendly Ave. Unit 3A does not have units with air conditioning.

